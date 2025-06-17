How does WNBA All-Star voting work? Dates, format, more

Open Extended Reactions

The WNBA All-Star Game celebrates the league's top players. Fan votes help determine which players are given the opportunity to participate.

How does the process work? Here are key facts to know about the voting process for the WNBA All-Star Game.

What is the voting period for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game?

Voting began June 12 at 2 p.m. ET and will close June 28 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Where can fans vote for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game?

Fans can submit one ballot per day via the WNBA app and WNBA.com, including votes for up to 10 players (six frontcourt players and four guards).

There are also double vote days where votes will count twice:

June 14

June 20

June 27

Players and media also submit a ballot, each accounting for 25% of the total vote. Fans count for 50% and serve as tiebreakers.

How many players make the 2025 WNBA All-Star team?

The four guards and six frontcourt players with the best score from tallied votes will be named as starters. WNBA head coaches will vote to choose 12 reserves but cannot vote for players from their own team. The two players with the highest fan votes will be named as All-Star captains and draft their teams from the pool of players. Head coaches for the All-Star Game will be determined by which two teams in the league have the best record as of July 4.

When is the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game?

The game will take place at 8:30 p.m. ET on July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Fever.

Check out the ESPN WNBA hub page for the latest news, stats, schedules and more.