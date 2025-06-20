WNBA players with the most points in their rookie season

Open Extended Reactions

Some rookies take a while to get acclimated to the professional ranks. Others hit the ground running.

Caitlin Clark took the WNBA by storm during her rookie campaign in 2024. After being selected first overall by the Indiana Fever, Clark went on to compile a laundry list of records, including scoring a rookie single-season record 769 points. Clark broke the previous mark set by Seimone Augustus (744) in 2006.

Clark and Augustus are the only rookies in WNBA history to score at least 700 points.

Here is a look at the WNBA players who scored the most points during their rookie season:

Check out the ESPN WNBA hub page for the latest news, stats, schedules and more.