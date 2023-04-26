Wake Forest star guard Jewel Spear has entered the transfer portal, she announced Wednesday on her Instagram page.

Spear -- the ACC's top scorer as a sophomore in 2021-22 -- has two years of eligibility remaining.

"I'm grateful for being recruited by Wake Forest coming out of high school. The process made me fall in love with the program and the university. During my time at Wake, I have been blessed to have teammates and coaches who believed in me," Spear wrote in her post. "It seems surreal to make this announcement, but after much thought and a great deal of praying, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.

"As this chapter in my career comes to an end, I am excited to write my next chapter as I continue to prepare myself to compete at the next level."

With Louisville's Hailey Van Lith also in the portal, two of the conference's top five scorers from the 2022-23 campaign will be suiting up for new teams next season. Spear had earned a spot on the 2021 ACC all-freshman team, 2022 all-ACC first team and 2023 all-ACC second team.

The 5-foot-10 guard from Texas enters the portal averaging 15.6 points (39.2% shooting on field goals and 36.7% from 3), 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists across her three years at Wake Forest. Spear has not hit worse than 35.4% of shots from 3 in a season, shooting 40% on 5.8 attempts per game as a freshman.

Wake Forest just completed its first season under new coach Megan Gebbia with a 17-17 record (5-13 in ACC play), falling to Florida in the second round of the WNIT. It was the program's most wins in a season since 2015-16.

Prior to the WNIT, Wake advanced to the ACC tournament quarterfinals after upsetting Florida State, erasing an 18-point deficit behind Spear's 19 second-half points.

Spear departs the program just 416 points shy of breaking the school's scoring record, and was well within reach of surpassing the school's career 3-point mark.

The Demon Deacs also lost senior and two-year starter Olivia Summiel to the portal. She has since committed to ACC foe Virginia Tech.