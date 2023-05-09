Port Adelaide threatens legal action over brewery's Jason Horne-Francis-inspired beer

Port Adelaide has taken a dim view of a Queensland-based custom branded beer service's apparent sledge of Jason Horne-Francis, threatening legal action over the release of a special edition brew.

The beer, named '#Icebath Lager', depicts an apparent likeness of Power youngster Jason Horne-Francis who is clutching a beer while sitting in a North Melbourne-themed ice bath. It's a nod to last season when Horne-Francis was dropped by the Kangaroos for, reportedly, refusing an ice bath after the Round 21 loss to Sydney. Weeks later, the No. 1 AFL draft pick from 2021 requested a trade to Port Adelaide, which was granted.

This season, Horne-Francis has been the subject of intense booing from several supporter bases, something Power coach Ken Hinkley has labelled "unfair" and "embarrassing". The booing is likely to be brought into sharp focus this weekend when North Melbourne host Port Adelaide in Tasmania, in what will be the first time Horne-Francis faces his former side.

"The idea behind the beer was for it to be a bit of an ice-breaker for the hot topic which is running amok at the moment in the AFL, and to try and take a bit of the air out of it," a spokesperson for Whitelabel Brewing told ESPN. "It's a bit of a tongue-in-cheek look at not being professional, because that was the last straw for North."

The beer in question. Whitelabel Brewing

Port Adelaide became aware of the beer when Whitelabel Brewing reached out and offered to send a case to Horne-Francis. In an email obtained by ESPN, Power CEO Matthew Richardson threatens legal action if the club's wishes were not granted.

"This is not lighthearted fun as you put it. The AFL and AFLPA have been informed. You should remove any use of Jason's image immediately and any reference to him. And no, we are not interested in your offer in any way. Please remove this product ASAP. Legal action is pending," the email reads.

The product does not feature any Port Adelaide or AFL logo or likeness, nor does it strictly name or specifically mention Horne-Francis.

Port Adelaide declined to comment further on the matter, referring ESPN to AFL Legal, which is also yet to comment on the situation.

Whitelabel Brewing has since removed the product from its website and issued an apology to both Port Adelaide and Horne-Francis.

"Unfortunately, Whitelabel Brewing's planned release of #Icebath Lager has ruffled feathers at Port, with the club threatening legal action against the beer company unless the product was removed," the statement read. "The company apologises to Jason Horne-Francis and Port Adelaide if our idea to poke fun at a bizarre situation caused any harm."

It's not the first time in 2023 a brewery has released a beer sledging an AFL player. Last month, a group of Dockers supporters canned 'Lobster Tears' -- a 'slightly salty raspberry sour' -- ahead of Rory Lobb's return to Optus Stadium, following the forward's messy off-season move from Fremantle to the Western Bulldogs.

Lobb would get the last laugh, however, playing a key role for his new club as the Bulldogs cruised to a 49-point win.