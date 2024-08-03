Port overwhelm Swans by 112 points in AFL Bloods-bath

Open Extended Reactions

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley is keeping the lid firmly on despite guiding his side to a 112-point slaughter of AFL leaders Sydney.

The Power surged to a 71-point lead before the Swans notched their first score, eventually steamrolling to a 22.16 (148) to 5.6 (36) victory at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

Their third consecutive win leaves Hinkley's charges a chance to finish second on the ladder should results fall their way on Sunday.

"I'll remember it. That's what I will do. I'll remember the game," oft-maligned Port coach Hinkley said.

Jason Horne-Francis celebrates during Port Adelaide's big win over the Swans. Photo by Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"I'll remember it easily because you just don't normally do that sort of stuff in 400 times that I've turned up to the footy.

"As I keep saying all the time, just wait til the end, see what happens.

"The comp says, 'lose one and you're out of the eight'."

Hinkley stopped short of saying the victory vindicated his coaching after copping criticism for Port's form slump earlier in the season.

"It doesn't matter yet. Unfortunately, because until you get to the end, everyone will just point to one thing," he said.

Sydney, having lost five of their last six games, now lead the competition by just four points.

The loss is the biggest in John Longmire's 13-year tenure as coach.

Asked if he was bewildered by the performance put in by a team who won 10 games in a row this season, Longmire said: "That'd be one word to describe it.

"We played so poorly tonight in the contest. So poorly. That's it."

Rubbing more salt into the wound, the Swans have also lost eight straight matches against the Power.

Port young gun Mitch Georgiades and Willie Rioli both kicked four goals, while Willem Drew kept Swans ball magnet Chad Warner to just 19 touches.

Drew also led the game with 32 disposals, well supported by Ollie Wines, Zak Butter and Jason Horne-Francis.

The hosts, eager to celebrate defender Aliir Aliir's 150th match in style, brutally overpowered the Swans from the first bounce with seven goals to none to build an early 45-point lead.

Such was their dominance that Sydney, trailing 20 inside-50s to five, recorded a forward-half kicking efficiency of zero per cent in the opening quarter.

Darcy Byrne-Jones continued the onslaught, scoring a major just 30 seconds into the second term.

A rushed behind gave Sydney their first score near the 20-minute mark before Isaac Heeney broke through with their first major.

It is the fourth match since 1997 that the Swans have been held to fewer than 10 points at half-time.

In the end, Port cruised home with nine goals to four across the second half.

Hayden McLean was Sydney's only multiple goalscorer, with two, while Errol Gulden led with 25 disposals and Brodie Grundy produced eight clearances.

Former Port ruck Peter Ladhams featured in his first AFL game of the season after coming in for key forward Joel Amartey (managed) as a late swap.

Sydney return home to host 11th-placed Collingwood at the SCG, while Port Adelaide travel to the MCG to play Melbourne.