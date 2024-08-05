Open Extended Reactions

Three former AFL players have detailed allegations of racism they faced while playing at the Hawthorn Football Club.

Cyril Rioli, who played in four premierships at the Hawks under former coach Alastair Clarkson, is the lead applicant in a statement of claim lodged in the Federal Court against his former club.

Rioli's wife Shannyn Ah Sam-Rioli, former players Carl Peterson and Jermaine Miller-Lewis, his partner Montanah-Rae Lewis, and Hawthorn's former Indigenous liaison officer Leon Egan are also named.

Cyril Rioli played 189 games for the Hawks. Brett Hemmings/Getty Images

The allegations detailed the conversations between Clarkson, his former assistant Chris Fagan and former welfare manager Jason Burt, and the players and their partners.

Allegations of unlawful discrimination were levelled against the club and coaches as the three former Hawks claimed they met with culturally harmful conduct including family control and interference and stereotyping.

The players claim they suffered injury, loss and damage from their experiences at the club, including distress, pain and suffering, psychological harm and a loss of earnings and earning capacity.

The Federal Court claims came after mediation between the group and those accused of racism -- including Clarkson and Fagan -- was terminated by the Human Rights Commission in May.

Hawthorn commissioned a cultural safety review in 2022 to investigate allegations of systemic mistreatment of First Nations players at the club.

The findings were made public in a media report published during AFL grand final week that year.

An AFL investigation later produced no adverse findings against Clarkson, Fagan and Burt.

Clarkson, now North Melbourne head coach, Brisbane coach Fagan and Burt have consistently denied wrongdoing and rejected accusations of racism.

Hawthorn will continue to work towards a resolution in a fair and timely manner for all parties, club president Andy Gowers said.

"The Federal Court process will importantly give Hawthorn Football Club the opportunity to respond to these allegations," he said.