Collingwood football boss Graham Wright has quit his job, choosing not to return after the Magpies allowed him an overseas sabbatical this year.

Wright has been in the United States and Europe with his wife Tracey since March.

After being a mastermind of Collingwood's premiership last year, the 56-year-old wanted a break following 35-straight years involved in the AFL, first as a player, then in various off-field roles.

Collingwood's Graham Wright. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The Magpies were adamant Wright would return to his role refreshed, but he instead exits the club having been on leave during the entire home-and-away season.

"We have been in constant discussions with Graham during his sabbatical and both of us have agreed that Graham be free to pursue new opportunities to further develop his already distinguished career," Magpies president Jeff Browne said.

"All of us at Collingwood wish Graham, his wife Tracey and children James and Ethan all the best and every success for the next chapter."

Wright, a 1990 premiership player with the Magpies, spent an extended period at Hawthorn under Alastair Clarkson before moving across to Collingwood in 2021.

When the Magpies announced Wright's sabbatical last December, Collingwood chief executive Craig Kelly insisted the club wanted to "normalise this type of leave for our key people".

During Wright's absence, the crucial role was mostly filled by assistant coach Brendon Bolton.

Collingwood are set to become the third reigning premier in four seasons to miss finals, entering the last round as only a mathematical chance to finish inside the top eight.