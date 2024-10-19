'Emotional toll': AFLW Giants lose after men's scandal

Open Extended Reactions

After a difficult week in the spotlight, GWS coach Cam Bernasconi says he is proud of his side's performance despite a 37-point AFLW loss to Hawthorn.

The Giants capped a disappointing week with a 9.7 (61) to 3.6 (24) loss to the Hawks at Kinetic Stadium on Saturday.

The side's preparation for their week-eight fixture was largely overshadowed by the fallout of the men's post-season function that involved sexist skits and inappropriate costumes.

GWS player Josh Fahey was banned for four matches, while Jake Riccardi was among teammates who will miss two games after a joint investigation with the AFL into the men's end-of-season function last month.

"It was a really, really difficult week," Bernasconi said after their seventh loss of the season.

"The whole AFLW program was really disappointed with the actions of what went on, and that does filter into the footy club.

"I was really proud with how the girls could weather that this week and then come out (and play competitively against the Hawks).

"There's a big emotional toll that has on not just the playing group, but everyone inside the footy club with the actions of what happened.

Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"You see a lot of emotional fatigue probably late in the game, but I was so proud that they came out and played a strong brand of footy."

A torso injury to Georgia Garnett, sustained in the third quarter, only compounds the Giants' woes.

Meanwhile, Hawthorn (8-1) are closing in on a top-two finish after having all but secured a top-four berth.

They could finish on top of the ladder if results fall their way this round.

Get the best news, analysis, and opinion straight to your phone! Join ESPN on WhatsApp. MORE

It is a remarkable transformation for first-year coach Daniel Webster's Hawks, who had not won more than three games a season until this season.

Emily Bates (one goal, 34 disposals, eight clearances) led the way for Hawthorn, while Aileen Gilroy (three goals) did the heavy lifting in attack in the absence of the injured Greta Bodey.

Midfielder Alyce Parker was again the shining light for the Giants.

Explosive from the first bounce, Parker finished with 27 disposals, six clearances, 13 contested possessions and eight tackles.

Swingwoman Tarni Evans lit up GWS with the first two goals in the opening three minutes, before the Hawks made up ground to be just two points behind at the first change.

Gilroy provided a first-quarter highlight after bringing out the "bow and arrow" to celebrate a tight set shot in windy conditions for Hawthorn's second.

The hosts were able to trap play in their forward half but found no scoreboard reward in the second term, jumping ahead by just one point courtesy of a wayward Aine McDonagh shot at goal.

Bates finally broke through for the first major since the opening quarter, before Gilroy and Charlotte Baskaran (two goals, 10 disposals) added one apiece to put the Hawks ahead by 19 points before the final break.

Jessica Doyle peeled one back for the Giants to open the fourth quarter, but Gilroy countered with her third of the match.