Open Extended Reactions

AFL players are on notice for what happens at end-of-season team functions after the league hit GWS with a raft of suspensions and fines.

League chief executive Andrew Dillon said there will be "big learnings" for GWS and the rest of the competition in the wake of the September 18 function debacle.

An anonymous complaint was made the next day to the AFL and that sparked a joint investigation with the Giants, resulting in the sanctions announced on Thursday night.

Giants fringe player Josh Fahey is banned for four matches, while key forward Jake Riccardi heads four teammates who will miss the first two games of next season.

They were all suspended for taking part in skits relating to the "controversial couples" theme of the dress-up function, with Fahey simulating inappropriate acts on a sex doll.

The AFL handed Josh Fahey a four-week suspension. Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Captain Toby Greene was among senior players fined for not stepping in to stop the skits. No club officials were sanctioned.

After announcing the "conduct unbecoming" punishments, Dillon was asked whether this meant the end of the post-season rituals collectively known as "Mad Mondays", which usually feature players dressing in costume and then holding private functions.

"Clubs, as they do, should be able to celebrate or commiserate their end of season," Dillon said.

"But I think for GWS there will be big learnings from this, and I think there'll be learnings for all of our clubs.

"What's important is there's oversight and better decisions made. What we have here is a small number of players here making really poor choices, terrible mistakes."

Dillon confirmed there was CCTV footage of the function, which had been "helpful" to the investigation.

In a club statement, Greene apologised and said he was "embarrassed", adding: "Some of the costumes and skits that took place are unbecoming and contrary to the values of our club and standards we expect of the playing group."

Giants AFLW captain Bec Beeson was scathing in her comments.

"We were deeply hurt and angered when learning of the behaviour that occurred," she said.

"As the AFLW playing group, we feel it is of great importance to stress that the behaviour that included references to gender-based violence is completely unacceptable under any circumstances."

Giants chief executive Dave Matthews said there was "no excuse" for the players' behaviour and steps will be taken to ensure it doesn't happen again.

Riccardi was also part of the skit involving Fahey, while Toby McMullin and Cooper Hamilton were suspended for their costumes, which referenced the September 11 terrorist attack on New York's twin towers.

Harvey Thomas and Joe Fonti were banned for acting inappropriately during their skit.

Greene was among six senior players fined $5000, with Connor Idun and Lachie Whitfield re-enacting a slavery-themed scene from the movie Django Unchained.

Greene, Sam Taylor, Tom Green and Harry Perryman were fined for not showing leadership at the function and stepping in to stop the skits.