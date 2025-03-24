Open Extended Reactions

Geelong star Tom Stewart has been cleared of a major knee injury and has a chance to play in the AFL blockbuster against Brisbane Lions in round three.

Stewart was hurt when his knee jammed into the Marvel Stadium surface during the Cats' surprise seven-point defeat to St Kilda on Saturday night.

He limped off and was taken to the dressing room for treatment, reappearing for a brief period with his right knee strapped before being substituted out of the game.

"In positive news, scans on Monday morning have ruled out any serious injury to Tom's right knee," Geelong football manager Andrew Mackie said in a statement.

"With two training sessions remaining before we head to Brisbane, Tom will be closely monitored throughout the week and will be a test to play against the Lions on Saturday night."

Tom Stewart of the Cats was escorted off the field by physios. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Bailey Smith also has a chance to feature at the Gabba despite being a late withdrawal from the St Kilda clash with a calf injury.

On Saturday night, Cats coach Chris Scott said his boom midfield recruit had been "very close" to playing against the Saints.

"If they're a chance to play we tend to give them as long as possible and then tend to be conservative unless they're absolutely right," Scott said.

"The conservative nature of the decision-making suggests to me that he'll be right next week."

Geelong (1-1) head north to play reigning premiers Brisbane (2-0) in a match that was originally set to be the season opener but was rescheduled due to Cyclone Alfred.

Winless Essendon will be without youngsters Elijah Tsatas and Archie Perkins (quad) for their match against Port Adelaide on Thursday night.

Tsatas will require surgery after breaking a finger in the warm-up before gathering a career-high 25 disposals in the Bombers' 61-point humbling at the hands of Adelaide.

"This was a fairly innocuous one but he was able to play in a game under some duress and still perform well," Essendon coach Brad Scott said.

"It requires surgery, but we've got a bye after this game so we only expect him to miss one game."

The Bombers will regain defender Jordan Ridley from concussion protocols but gun midfielder Darcy Parish (back) will have to prove his fitness at VFL level.

The Western Bulldogs are set to regain defenders Liam Jones (hamstring) and James O'Donnell (fractured jaw) for their clash with Carlton on Friday night.

But experienced midfielder Adam Treloar has suffered another setback with his calf injury over the weekend, following an interrupted summer program.

The 32-year-old's return date is unclear.

"Adam has been building the continuity in his training across the last six weeks following an injury interrupted December and January period," Bulldogs head of sports medicine Chris Bell said.

"Unfortunately, Adam has suffered some calf symptoms following Friday's training session.

"This will delay his return-to-play plan, with the club to confirm his new timeline in coming days."