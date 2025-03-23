Open Extended Reactions

In Round 2 of the 2025 AFL season, a Collingwood veteran showed a cool head when needed, but one coach is under massive pressure, and two All-Australian forwards had weekends to forget. Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

Adelaide

Stocks up: Adelaide's forward line is absolutely humming to start off 2025, with a cumulative total of 296 points scored after just two games. After an up-and-down 2024 from Josh Rachele, the livewire has slotted six goals in the side's opening two matches, only adding to an already-scary front half consisting of Darcy Fogarty (three goals against the Bombers), Riley Thilthorpe (three), and Ben Keays (four). They really do have every facet covered with aerial strength, speed, and pressure. Is 'Crom ball' the new 'Hok ball'?

Stocks down: Or are we getting ahead of ourselves? So far, the Crows have beaten St Kilda and Essendon, two teams that not only didn't play finals last year, but are also not expected to feature when the whips start cracking this season. Not to mention, Matthew Nicks' side conceded 100 points to the Bombers and an unusually-high (in a loss for St Kilda) 72 points the week before. There's nothing to be concerned about -- yet -- but we'd like to see that backline tested by some of the good teams.

Brisbane

Stocks up: It was great to see Brisbane champion Lachie Neale bounce back after a quiet outing in Round 1 when struggling to break a James Jordon tag. The attention certainly wasn't glove-like on Sunday, the two-time Brownlow medallist amassing 35 disposals, eight marks, eight clearances, 10 inside 50s and a goal. When you let Neale roam free like the way he was able to around stoppage against the Eagles, the Lions are simply going to win more games than not.

Stocks down: For a player of Cam Rayner's ilk, his potential sky-high, it's disappointing to still see his game lack consistency we've all craved on his behalf. Just 13 disposals with no goals last week (and no tackles), it was another eight-touch, goalless outing for the 2017 No. 1 draft pick.

Carlton

Stocks up: If you want to know the value of Tom De Koning at Carlton, you need only look at what happened when he was on the field, and then when he was off the field. De Koning was a clearance beast for the Blues on Thursday night, combining with Patrick Cripps to form a massive one-two punch around the contest. His seven clearances among 40 hitouts (including a brilliant goal assist from a throw-in) showed what he's capable of. The issue? While the Hawks were steaming ahead in the last quarter, De Koning was stuck on the bench for 10 minutes.

Stocks down: Underdone? Evidently, yes, but Charlie Curnow suited up, he was 'fit to play'. But his efforts, leading, and positioning was off all night, and Josh Battle was barely troubled by the two-time Coleman medallist. Met by bronx cheers when he snagged his first grab for the night, Curnow ended with just five disposals, two marks, and no scoreboard impact.

Collingwood

Stocks up: If things had gone a little differently in the last couple of minutes, Steele Sidebottom might have found himself in the 'Stocks down' part of this column. His fluffed uncontested mark in the middle of the ground which opened the door for Joel Freijah to tie the scores with just a handful of minutes left had Dogs fans salivating and Pies fans sweating, but, as a 334-game veteran, Sidebottom was able to make amends, kicking the winning goal in chaotic traffic and topping off an excellent outing, tallying 22 disposals and two classy majors.

Stocks down: Collingwood's goalkicking has not been up to standard so far. From 6.16 in Opening Round to 10.16 in Round 2, it almost cost them the game. It is not like they have been hard shots too, one would think star players like Jamie Elliot and Jordan De Goey could could convert right in front from a set shot but that wasn't the case on Friday Night. As the season goes on and games become more important, it is one to watch with the Pies.

Essendon

Stocks up: It was worse than a bad day for the Bombers, but if you like to look at the positives then look no further than inspirational skipper Zach Merrett. With 36 disposals, four goals, 11 inside 50s, and 748 meters gained, it was well and truly a captain's performance, but it's time his teammates stand up around him. Along with that, if Essendon fans need a feel good story then do read up on ex-teacher Thomas Edwards. The 24 year-old debutant and SSP signing slotted three goals at the MCG in what is one of the best stories of the season.

Stocks down: The chances of Essendon breaking their finals win drought? Yeah, not high. This season, at least. Every year, it seems like the same story of 'this could be the year'. But a hot start to the season is usually a must for any team wanting to crack into the eight. Jake Stringer was once the 'whipping boy', but he isn't there, injuries are already starting to strike, there are holes in the game plan and the coach continues to be under heat from the footy public. The saving grace? We're still very early into the season.

Fremantle

Stocks up: Credit to Josh Treacy, who bounced back from his poor outing last week with an impressive four goals in the loss to the Swans.

Stocks down: The jungle drums are beating for Justin Longmuir. After a preseason filled with expectation, with some calling the Dockers a flag chance, they've slipped to 0-2, with a smashing down at Geelong, and now a last-gasp loss to the Swans at home. They've scored just 10 goals and nine goals in their two matches this year, an almost unbelievable (if basic) stat given the talent roaming the forward line and in the middle. Longmuir has some significant questions in front of him now, and if the Dockers can't turn it around and find answers, who knows how long this party will last?

Geelong

Stocks up: The Cats sure do have another one in young defender Connor O'Sullivan. In just his third game, the 19-year-old showed a lot of calmness in an otherwise tense clash. He was poised with the footy down back and showed confidence going for his marks, everything you want to see if you're a Geelong fan. The prodigy for Tom Stewart?

Stocks down: If the Cats losing to the Saints for a fourth-consecutive time at Marvel Stadium wasn't enough, a knee injury to Tom Stewart really does rub salt in the wounds. It's a suspected PCL, but fingers crossed the veteran and important cog in the Chris Scott machine doesn't miss too much footy.

Gold Coast

GWS

Hawthorn

Stocks up: Rain falling, tough in the trenches, contested footy ... it was Jai Newcombe weather on Thursday night in Hawthorn's win over Carlton. Thirty-two disposals, 11 tackles, nine clearances, he also tallied a game-high nine score involvements as he pounded away in the middle amongst some tough Carlton mids. The scary thing is this isn't out of the box for Newcombe, who really has taken his opportunity at AFL level with both hands.

Stocks down: It's a second ankle injury in eight weeks for Connor Macdonald this season, the hard-running forward twisting it badly under a George Hewett tackle in the second quarter of Thursday night's clash before being subbed out of the game. The good news is it won't require surgery, and the Hawks have the bye in Round 4, so he may only miss one match.

Melbourne

Stocks up: Is the whole forward line functioning with synergy? Doesn't seem so, as nine goals from 56 entries (three more than North Melbourne) would suggest. But Kade Chandler will have something to say about that, finishing with 25 disposals, seven marks, three goals and 588 metres gained in one of his best performances at AFL level. As inexperienced players, Xavier Lindsay and Jack Henderson also haven't done too much wrong.

Stocks down: But... there's one All-Australian forward who has really lowered his colours in the first two games of the season, with usual sharpshooter Bayley Fritsch finding the footy just four times and going at just 25% disposal efficiency against the Roos.

North Melbourne

Stocks up: Fair play to Charlie Comben. The big man was in our 'Stocks down' section last week, and early in the win over the Dees, things weren't looking much better, but after seemingly just flicking a switch, he turned into Tom Stewart, taking a staggering eight intercept marks as he patrolled the Roos' defence. We've mulled whether his best position is forward or back -- he looked pretty damn good in defence on Sunday.

Stocks down: North's wooden spoon chances haven taken a big hit. They've gone from slim, to just about none after that electrifying performance against the Demons. The most encouraging thing about the result was the spread of contributors. That's the challenge for Clarko going forward, getting consistently good performances out of the Roos' 23. Players like Paul Cutis (22 disposals, three goals), Tom Powell (31 and one), Bailey Scott (17 and a crucial major) -- more at this level, please!