In Round 10 of the 2023 AFL season, a Power star played arguably the best game for the year, a Pie broke an all-time record, but a high-priced Demons recruit may regret an action which came back to haunt him.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down. Every club features, so jump ahead to your team below (desktop only).

Adelaide

Stocks up: It seems like each week it's one of Jordan Dawson or Rory Laird who dominate the Adelaide stats line, and this week it was the latter. Laird put up huge numbers that we've become accustomed to over the past few seasons, racking up 34 disposals (16 contested), 10 clearances, and 10 tackles in a tough game at Ballarat.

Stocks down: Izak Rankine was lucky to not face MRO scrutiny for a high bump on Taylor Duryea, but excluding that act, the game lacked that bit of Rankine electricity that we've seen from the Crows forward to start season 2023. Just eight touches (and a goal, to be fair) at 50% efficiency is definitely a down day for a player we rate so highly.

Brisbane

Stocks up: It's no wonder he won the Marcus Ashcroft Medal, Lachie Neale. He's one of the best midfielders in the competition and continues to carve teams up with his cleanliness and poise at ground level, the Brownlow medallist picking up 35 touches and 10 clearances in a superb effort against Brisbane's Queensland rivals.

Stocks down: This Brisbane team is going far, we know that, so the fact someone has to miss out on whatever will be inevitably achieved by the team will be a tough pill to swallow. It's the same with all teams, but with only Daniel Rich on the club's injury list, we can't help but think another injury at the wrong time of the year may just be a brutal blow for someone individually. Anyway, let's hope it doesn't get to that.

Lachie Neale received the Marcus Ashcroft Medal for his Round 10 performance. Photo by Albert Perez/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Carlton

Stocks up: He's not the first bloke you think of when it comes to Carlton's missing pieces, but Jordan Boyd is proving to be a valuable member of Carlton's backline. Equal parts lockdown and dashing defender, he played his first game since Round 15 last year, Boyd looked at home, providing a contest in the back half and pushing forward at times to launch the ball forward. His pinpoint pass from the wing inside 50 to Harry McKay was notable, and a taste of what he can offer the Blues going forward.

Stocks down: Is it the players? Probably not - it's a talented team. Is it the game plan? Slow, long down the line, hoping for a bailout mark is not the way to endear yourself to fans, and it hasn't worked through 10 rounds of footy. Is this Voss' gameplan? Is that all he's got? Show us something, Vossy, or you know Carlton and their propensity to (prematurely) show coaches the door!

Collingwood

Stocks up: When your teammates are "laughing" at the opposition for picking you out with their kicks inside 50, you're playing okay. And Darcy Moore was outstanding against the Blues on Sunday. Taking an all-time high 11 intercept marks, he dominated the air in the back half against the Blues and launched attacks with his dash and willingness to take the game on. Leading from the front, he's a candidate to not only be All-Australian this year, but the All-Australian captain.

Stocks down: He's playing a notably different role up forward this year after serving Collingwood well as its main in-an-under midfielder for several years, but Taylor Adams' numbers certainly aren't wowing us (with the side humming, do they even need to?). Just the 12 disposals (with four turnovers) for the hard nut against the Blues.

Darcy Moore takes one of his 11 intercept marks. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Essendon

Stocks up: Zach Merrett played an inspiring role for Essendon's undermanned midfield which was missing Darcy Parish, Dylan Shiel and Will Setterfield on Saturday night. But the skipper stood tall in their absence, as his astonishing 39 possessions, eight marks, nine score involvements, and 679 metres gained suggests. Match winner Sam Durham deserves obvious plaudits for helping the Bombers snap a nine-year losing streak against the Tigers, but although his goal was 'easy', he had plenty of work to do when Jake Stringer's snap travelled to the goal square to pull in the mark. He wasn't in the best position to take that grab, but his sheer willpower to get in front of his man gave Essendon the win.

Stocks down: It was a really horrible night for big man Andrew Phillips who was playing a pinch-hitting ruck role with Sam Draper. He was subbed out during the last quarter with just one kick and eight hit outs to his name. Yikes.

Fremantle

Stocks up: We're loving what Andrew Brayshaw (33 touches, 10 tackles, and seven clearances) and Caleb Serong (28, nine, and 10) are doing as a midfield duo this season. The pair destroyed the Cats at the coalface on Saturday and are proving critical to the Dockers' three-game win streak.

Stocks down: When a coach looks at his team sheet at the end of a game and looks for who had the lowest disposal efficiency, we're gonna assume they wouldn't want it to be a player who plays predominately on the outside. James Aish had 22 touches and four marks, but only Geelong's Tanner Bruhn used the footy worse.

Geelong

Stocks up: Seeing Tyson Stengle back in the team after fracturing his arm was about the only positive to come from that disappointing loss to the Dockers, the 2022 All-Australian was lively with 11 touches and two goals.

Stocks down: Geelong's depth, particularly in the midfield, seriously lacks, and it may be what hurts their premiership chances in 2023 as they sit 5-5 after 10 rounds. That record isn't in any way disastrous, but when you take Cam Guthrie, Mitch Duncan, and Patrick Dangerfield out of that side, things seem to fall apart quickly.

Gold Coast

Stocks up: What an absolute jet Bailey Humphrey is! The Suns unleashed last year's No. 6 draft pick in Round 4 this year and it's obvious why he hasn't been dropped from the side since. The youngster exhibits a powerful burst of speed from stoppage and doesn't look out of place at the top level, ending his night with 26 touches and a goal.

Stocks down: The 'Q-Clash' Suns. They were right in the game when Humphrey slotted the first goal of the final term, but coughed up the next six majors to fall by a big margin again. It's the ninth consecutive loss against the Lions, and it was a capitulation no one can really be surprised by. They have some ways to go in proving they're anything more than a middle of the road team.

GWS

Stocks up: One word to describe the game of Brent Daniels? Exciting. The small forward was excellent in the Giants' loss to the Saints, picking up 24 disposals and kicking two very important goals whilst playing a deep forward role.

Stocks down: What's worse, Toby Greene giving away that cheap free kick for what looked to be a 'gut punch' from the officiating umpire's point of view, or Rowan Marshall appearing to stage for the free despite only being hit, lightly, in the arm? That should never be a free, but the contact should also never have been made, especially in such a critical moment of the game.

Hawthorn

Stocks up: There were stocks rising everywhere you looked on Sunday. Conor Nash was sensational as a hard-working midfielder, ending his day with 30 touches, eight marks, and eight clearances, Mitch Lewis bagged six majors, and teenager Josh Weddle kicked two of his own from 28 touches playing in defence. They were the standouts on a terrific day for the club.

Stocks down: What's not to like about a 116-point win?! Enjoy your Monday, Hawks fans!

Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Melbourne

Stocks up: How good was it to see Christian Salem back in the Dees' defence. After missing the first half of the season with a knee injury, he returned on Friday night, picking up 18 disposals, seven rebound 50s, and 288 metres gained out of a backline under immense pressure. He'll be better for the game time; remember, he was so important to the Dees in their flag year, pinch-hitting in the midfield at times.

Stocks down: Never tempt fate. That's the lesson for Brodie Grundy, who, after kicking a goal to put the Dees up by 17 points with time expiring in the third quarter, turned to the Adelaide Oval crowd and gave them the 'shush'. It was far too early, and Grundy got burned. Port came back to post a famous victory, and Grundy -- who finished the game on the bench -- found himself looking at a couple of Power fans leaning over the fence pulling the same gesture...

North Melbourne

Stocks up: It can't be anyone other than Harry Sheezel. Playing further up the ground compared to games earlier in the season, Sheezel was excellent in the midfield, racking up plenty of the ball (25 disposals) but also hitting the scoreboard. His two majors should have been three or four, and his presence at the fall of the ball in forward half stoppages was notable. He's added another string to his bow at AFL level and is looking very comfortable.

Stocks down: Whoever is North Melbourne's interchange steward, you have some explaining to do. With barely a minute left in the match, while up by just three points, the controlling umpire was forced to pay a free kick and 50 metre penalty for an interchange infringement. The reason? North has used 76/75 interchanges. It cost them a goal, the four points, and a lot of emotional damage. It does raise the question, should the AFL's interchange steward block clubs from making any more changes at 75? Perhaps someone at the Roos got the 'Harley Reid sweats' and pulled the trigger to keep in touch for the No. 1 pick.

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: Young star Zak Butters might have played the best game of the year of Friday night. In pouring rain, against one of the premiership favourites in Melbourne, Butters went to work in the midfield, picking up 41 disposals (at 78% efficiency), had 10 total clearances, 12 score involvements, drew four free kicks, and kicked two goals. It was just about the perfect game, except for his decision to snap at goal (and hit the belly) when a drop punt would have been fine. He's having a career year.

Stocks down: Port really should have been further in front at half time, and could have put this game away without giving up the lead and delivering fans a high-heartrate finish. Despite the dominance in the first half, they led by just 14 at the break, on the back of kicking 2.5 in the second term. Good sides punish inaccuracy and missed chances, and the Demons did - and nearly got away with it!

Zak Butters had 41 disposals and kicked two goals against the Demons. Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Richmond

Stocks up: There's been plenty of chatter about Richmond's older brigade failing to fire like they used to, Dustin Martin usually at the centre of those discussions. And while his consistency has undoubtedly fallen, you still can't deny that Dusty is still one of the best 'big moment' players in the game. The Tigers legend stood tall in the critical moments which included the opening goal (his second for the match) of the final term, and had 24 touches and four tackles to his name in a strong performance.

Stocks down: What happened to Dion Prestia on Saturday night? The Richmond ball-winner was anything but, registering just 11 disposals and having little to no impact on the game despite Essendon's undermanned midfield. Very disappointing.

St Kilda

Stocks up: that was a really important win for the Saints in a 'banana peel' game against the struggling Giants away from home, and when experience and poise was needed to ensure the four points, it was Jack Sinclair who seemed to appear. the Saints star started in defence but moved his way into the middle as the game progressed, ending his night with a whopping 37 touches, eight marks, 733 metres gained, and two goals. All-Australian half-back? Maybe...

Stocks down: Mitch Owens unfortunately copped an accidental knee to the face from teammate Anthony Caminiti which knocked him out in the second quarter. The extent of the injury hasn't been confirmed by the club, but fingers crossed for the St Kilda utility.

Sydney

Stocks up: Veteran midfielder Luke Parker was excellent for the Swans against the Roos. Picking up 28 disposals, he had nine score involvements, kicked a goal, had a direct goal assist, and six clearances as he powered his side to a come-from-behind (and much-needed win).

Stocks down: The Swans seemed to lack something in the contest (whether ruck or marking) after Peter Ladhams went down with a lower leg injury. The big man had a decent day out, too. Without being dominant, he managed to get to good spots, take a couple of marks, and kicked two majors. Fingers crossed he's okay.

West Coast

Stocks up: Let's see... maybe the fact that they're now in the box seat to land universal No. 1 draft prospect Harley Reid. This is really grim areas for this club right now.

Stocks down: This football club is crying out for leadership and experienced players to stand up in trying times. Andrew Gaff is one of those (there aren't many out there giving him any help, admittedly), but when arguably your best player is picking up just 10 touches and looks to be going through the motions, what hope is there?

Adam Simpson -- whether the right or wrong decision -- could be out of a job soon. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: Adam Treloar's unfortunate injury opened up an opportunity for Bailey Smith to move back into the Dogs midfield after spending plenty of time forward in recent weeks. And like last week, Smith ran amok against the Crows, picking up 37 touches, seven tackles, six inside 50s, and 560 metres gained.

Stocks down: Norm Smith medallist Jason Johannisen picked up a high hamstring strain in the third quarter and could hardly walk off the field. He had just started to string together some important footy in recent weeks, so a setback like this -- at 30 years of age -- isn't ideal.