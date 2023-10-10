After a full week of UAAP Season 86, stars have been re-illuminated, surprises have already emerged, and, of course, sights are still set on the Final Four.

Just one team remains undefeated in the UP Fighting Maroons, while the La Salle Green Archers, UE Red Warriors, NU Bulldogs and Adamson Soaring Falcons are all tied for second.

Interestingly enough, defending champion Ateneo Blue Eagles finds itself in the bottom half of the standings, while the FEU Tamaraws and UST Growling Tigers are winless.

Intense action will continue, without a doubt, but as of right now, how do we feel about our eight teams? We rank them after Week 1!

1. UP Fighting Maroons (3-0)

Through three games, UP has been just a clear cut above the rest, taking care of business against Adamson and UE before taking the fight out of fellow legitimate contender National U. The loss of Carl Tamayo and Zavier Lucero has already been offset by the entry of Francis Lopez as well as contributions from Sean Alter, Mark Belmonte, and Aldous Torculas.

Even more, reigning and defending MVP Malick Diouf has been the most dominant player thus far, posting per game counts of 17.0 points, 15.3 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, and 1.3 assists. The ever-smiling big will never be out for individual glory, but it's also been crystal clear that the Fighting Maroons' strong start was made largely on his shoulders.

2. NU Bulldogs (2-1)

Eighteen-point loss to UP aside, National U has lived up to its billing as a mostly intact outfit confident and capable of taking the next step -- most probably, towards legitimate championship contention.

Look back at their first game victory vs. defending champion Ateneo and you'll see just why the Bulldogs will be a factor: a roster filled with contributors from top to bottom, built on position-less wings whose limbs are as long as head coach Jeff Napa's trademark 30-minute-long post-game press conferences.

3.Adamson Soaring Falcons (2-1)

The Adamson Soaring Falcons' thrilling win over the Ateneo Blue Eagles was all the more impressive given it came without Jerom Lastimosa -- widely regarded as the best point guard in the entire competition. UAAP Media Bureau

To the surprise of just about everybody, Adamson is off to a promising beginning in the tournament, just coming off a thrilling triumph over league king Ateneo. Their only loss, thus far, has come against UP -- and hey, better believe head coach Nash Racela will have his wards more fired up the next time those two teams meet.

And oh, the Soaring Falcons have done it without Jerom Lastimosa -- the hands-down best collegiate point guard. Just imagine what heights they may reach once their top gun comes back in service.

4. La Salle Green Archers (2-1)

If not for a late-game mishap against archrival Ateneo, we may very well be talking about La Salle right up there with UP. With convincing victories at the expense of FEU and UST, they've already flexed their might.

Questions remain about their dependable players outside of Kevin Quiambao, Evan Nelle, and Mike Phillips, but head coach Topex Robinson has long made a name for himself as a mentor who squeezes the best produce from his players. See revitalized Joaqui Manuel as the latest example.

5. Ateneo Blue Eagles (1-2)

Ateneo's rally by fiercest foe La Salle is the only highlight in what has been a sour start, so far, to a title defense. That game put on full display what they'd need to repeat: Kai Ballungay making his presence felt at both ends, Mason Amos hitting his shots, and Ian Espinosa, Jared Brown, Lebron Nieto, and Gab Gomez being just steady enough at the controls.

While they're below .500, though, head coach Tab Baldwin keeps reiterating that this season will be all about growth for the young Blue Eagles, especially in the earlygoing. Nobody at all would be surprised, however, if that growth comes sooner than later and then another blue and white juggernaut emerges in the postseason.

6. UE Red Warriors (2-1)

For the second straight season, UE has been a stout, scrappy, and stubborn squad that just keeps coming. That much was true after they came back from 14 points down in the third quarter to frustrate FEU and force a four-way tie for second.

That looks like it'll remain true as long as Noy Remogat settles in his role as lead guard and new foreign student-athlete Precious Momowei stands his ground as a reliable man in the middle.

7. FEU Tamaraws (0-3)

Not the best of beginnings for FEU as they've competed with La Salle, National U, and then UE, only to come up short all the time. Still, the Tamaraws have the pieces to pull off quite a few shockers, and it may very well be just a matter of time before an opponent gets the horns from the Tamaraws.

8. UST Growling Tigers (0-3)

The UST Growling Tigers' record of 0-3 so far in UAAP Season 86 is perhaps understandable given coach Pido Jarencio has already declared it a rebuilding year. UAAP Media Bureau

First and foremost, returning head coach Pido Jarencio has already stated that UST is rebuilding this year -- and that has been proven by their minus-33 point differential so far. Nonetheless, the Growling Tigers' barometer for success remains to be the continued development of Nic Cabañero as all-around player, as well as the slowly-but-surely seasoning of young building blocks Angelo Crisostomo, Mark Llemit, and SJ Moore.