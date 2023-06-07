Jordan Clarkson, Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame, three naturalized player candidates, lead the 21-man pool of Gilas Pilipinas for the 2023 FIBA World Cup released by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas late Tuesday night.

Clarkson, Brownlee and Kouame were all named to the pool, even though only one of them can be chosen to be the team's naturalized player. The rest of the pool is a mix of PBA, Japan league and Korean league veterans, plus University of Toledo Rockets center AJ Edu.

From the PBA, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel's Japeth Aguilar, Jamie Malonzo and Scottie Thompson; Meralco Bolts' Chris Newsome; San Miguel Beermen's June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez; and TNT Tropang Giga's Poy Erram, Calvin Oftana and RR Pogoy were called up.

From the Japan B.League, Kai Sotto, Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Jordan Heading, Ray Parks, Jr., Jordan Heading and Dwight Ramos made the cut.

Rhenz Abando is the lone representative from the Korean Basketball League.

The pool begins practice on Wednesday night at the Meralco Gym. They will eventually transfer to the INSPIRE Sports Academy in Calamba before embarking on a European training camp where they expect to play friendlies against several European national teams and clubs.

The pool will still not be complete when they convene this week. Fajardo, Pogoy and Aguilar are still recovering from injuries. Clarkson has committed to being available for six weeks prior to the World Cup's opening on Aug. 25. Sotto is in the United States trying his luck with the NBA Summer League next month.