As injury woes pile up for Philippines, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial on Friday night reiterated the league's willingness to lend more players to the national team pool.

Marcial said he met with Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes before the team left for Estonia for a training camp and a series of tune-up games.

"Coach Chot talked to me (about getting additional players)," Marcial told ESPN in Tagalog.

"(It is) okay with us, but (there is) no word yet on who else he'll get. But we're open to it if he wants to get more players because more players might get injured.

"Players, coaches, utility -- whatever he needs, we're open."

Only 12 players from the current national team pool of 20 were able to make the trip to Estonia.

Missing the trip due to injuries and illness are Bobby Ray Parks Jr., RR Pogoy, Jordan Heading and Calvin Oftana.

Additionally, Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto are skipping the trip due to separate commitments in the United States, while naturalized players Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame will meet the main group there.

Carl Tamayo had earlier pulled out due to a bothersome knee injury.

Marcial said he still had no idea which players were being targeted or how many would be requested.

He added he would get a clearer picture when the group returns from Europe, stating: "When they come back, I'll have another meeting with Chot.

Marcial said he will also follow up with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas about the planned mini-tournament at the end of July featuring PBA teams and FIBA World Cup-bound teams.

"Let's see," he said, on the matter. "They (SBP) said they'll invite teams."

With regard to the ongoing PBA On Tour, Marcial said the tournament is serving its purpose as he added: "The young ones are excelling. They want to show their skills.

"It's been okay. It's for the fans and those aspiring to attend the PBA. That's what I really like, getting the young players to play."