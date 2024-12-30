Open Extended Reactions

After being traded to the Terrafirma Dyip during the past Governors' Cup, Christian Standhardinger has decided to retire from his PBA career.

The announcement came as a surprise to the team, especially after they had traded valuable assets to acquire his talent.

Terrafirma team manager Bobby Rosales revealed in an interview that last season's Most Valuable Player runner-up had expressed his intention to retire before the start of the Commissioner's Cup.

However, there was a misunderstanding between Standhardinger and the team, as he still had a contract that bound him until the end of the year.

"He informed us that he wanted to retire, but we also reminded him that he still has a 'live' contract," Rosales said regarding the situation.

Standhardinger's lone conference with Terrafirma did not yield fruitful results.

The team struggled, and he suffered an injury late in the conference. Despite the challenges, he posted solid numbers, averaging 16.3 points, nine rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 53.1 TS%.

With the calendar year ending, Standhardinger is now set to become a free agent. However, any move would require a trade, as Terrafirma still holds his rights.

As the situation unfolds, it's worth reflecting on Standhardinger's adventurous six-season career in the PBA and the impact he had on the teams he played for.

San Miguel Beermen (2018-2019)

It was a full-circle moment for Christian Standhardinger to suit up for Terrafirma, the team that drafted him first overall but traded him on draft day to San Miguel.

Joining the Beermen meant becoming part of a powerhouse squad featuring Alex Cabagnot, Chris Ross, Marcio Lassiter, Arwind Santos, and June Mar Fajardo. At the time, Fajardo was at the peak of his dominance as a multi-time MVP, which meant Standhardinger had to earn his minutes

In his role as the team's backup center, Standhardinger posted solid averages of 9.9 points and 5.5 rebounds on a 52.3% true shooting percentage. During his three-conference stint, he contributed to two championship runs, helping San Miguel secure titles in the 2019 Philippine Cup and Commissioner's Cup.

Despite his talent, Standhardinger's full potential remained untapped in such a star-studded lineup, where opportunities to shine were limited by the team's immense depth.

NorthPort Batang Pier (2019-2020)

After four games in the 2019 Governors' Cup, San Miguel traded Standhardinger to NorthPort Batang Pier in exchange for Moala Tautuaa.

With increased playing time at NorthPort, Standhardinger immediately made an impact.

Despite entering the playoffs as the 7th seed, NorthPort -- led by Standhardinger's exceptional performance -- overcame the twice-to-beat advantage of the NLEX Road Warriors in the quarterfinals. This remarkable feat propelled the team to one of its rare semifinal appearances.

During the conference, Standhardinger delivered outstanding numbers, averaging 22.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on 54.1% true shooting while playing a staggering 44 minutes per game. His efforts earned him the Best Player of the Conference award.

Standhardinger played one more conference with NorthPort before being traded once again -- this time to the very team that eliminated them in the Governors' Cup semifinals.

Barangay Ginebra (2021-2024)

With two previous stints that didn't fully unlock his potential, Christian Standhardinger finally found a team that maximized his talents in Barangay Ginebra.

In a big-for-big trade, Ginebra sent Greg Slaughter to NorthPort in exchange for Standhardinger, who quickly became a crucial piece in addressing the team's needs

Standhardinger's versatility and work ethic perfectly complemented Ginebra's system, which emphasized unselfish play and tough defense. Under coach Tim Cone, he flourished as a key contributor in both scoring and rebounding, while also showcasing his playmaking ability.

His impact was most evident during the 2022 Governors' Cup, where Ginebra captured the championship. Standhardinger averaged 22.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists on an excellent 61.1 TS%. He also played a pivotal role throughout the playoffs, providing consistency on both ends of the floor. His ability to adapt to various roles made him indispensable during crucial moments.

He followed up his success with an even more impressive 2023-24 season, finishing as the MVP runner-up. His stellar play reinforced his status as one of the league's premier big men. However, a long-sought trade request finally materialized, leading to the breakup between Ginebra and Standhardinger.

While his departure marked the end of an era, Standhardinger's time with Ginebra solidified his reputation as a game-changer, and his contributions to the team remain a significant chapter in his PBA journey.