Jimmy Alapag continues to make waves as a Filipino in the NBA, as the Philippines basketball legend moves up to the Sacramento Kings as a player development coach.

The 5-foot-9 former guard was an assistant for the G League's Stockton Kings the last two years and now joins Mike Brown's staff for the emerging Kings, who feature All-Stars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

Alapag played 12 years for TNT Tropang Giga and two more for Meralco Bolts before retiring in 2016 and moving to the coaching chair for San Miguel Alab Pilipinas in the ASEAN Basketball League.

With Bobby Ray Parks Jr. as his top gun, he led the Filipino side to a championship in his first season and then a quarterfinals finish the next time around.

The now-45-year-old moved to the United States in 2020 and got a job as one of Bobby Jackson's lieutenants for the Kings' G League affiliate.

Alapag was a six-time PBA champion, two-time Finals Most Valuable Player, and one-time season MVP and was also a mainstay for the Philippine national team from 2007 to 2013, earning the nickname 'The Captain' for his countless stints as Gilas floor leader.