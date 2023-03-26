Women's boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Did Baumgardner do enough to overtake Serrano?

After another impressive victory to become the undisputed featherweight champion, Amanda Serrano, who has won titles in seven different weight classes, solidified her No. 3 ranking behind Claressa Shields and Katie Taylor in ESPN's latest pound-for-pound rankings. The victory also sets up the much-anticipated rematch between Serrano and Taylor that will take place on May 20 in Ireland.

Serrano won with scorecards of 98-92, 98-92, 97-93, but Saturday's fight against Erika Cruz was a close, entertaining back-and-forth battle.

"She's a Mexican champion and we knew that," Serrano said of Cruz after the fight. "And I said it from the very beginning: I knew she wasn't gonna just let me take her belt. She worked hard for this. I worked hard for mine and that's what we expected. That's what we trained for."

On the same card in New York's Madison Square Garden, No. 4-ranked Alycia Baumgardner scored two knockdowns of Elhem Mekhaled to earn a unanimous decision win to become the undisputed junior lightweight champion. However, the victory wasn't enough to overtake Serrano at No. 3 in our rankings.

"Alycia Baumgardner may have looked tired toward the end of her fight, but she gutted out a win and knocked down a good fighter in Mekhaled -- twice," ESPN writer Michael Rothstein said about moving up Baumgardner on his list. "She and Chantelle Cameron are very close to one another in the second tier of elite fighters, but the way she handled her latest performance gives her a slight edge over Cameron."

The victory also puts Baumgardner in a great place for the future, with potential fights in different divisions.

"Right now we want the big fights, we want the megafights," Baumgardner said. "This fight showed me that, you know, there are levels to this and I want to continue to climb. We want Katie Taylor, we want those megafights. We want those big fights. I want that challenge. I want to challenge myself. That's the only way I'm gonna know where I am and how I can be better. And I want that."

1. CLARESSA SHIELDS Previous ranking: No. 1

RECORD: 13-0, 2 KOs

DIVISION: Middleweight undisputed champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Savannah Marshall, Oct. 15

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

2. KATIE TAYLOR Previous ranking: No. 2

RECORD: 22-0, 6 KOs

DIVISION: Lightweight undisputed champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Karen Elizabeth Carabajal, Oct. 29

NEXT FIGHT: May 20 vs. Chantelle Cameron

3. AMANDA SERRANO Previous ranking: No. 3

RECORD: 44-2-1, 30 KOs

DIVISION: Featherweight undisputed champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Erika Cruz, Feb. 4

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

4. ALYCIA BAUMGARDNER Previous ranking: No. 4

RECORD: 14-1, 7 KOs

DIVISION: Junior lightweight undisputed champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Elhem Mekhaled, Feb. 4

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

5. JESSICA MCCASKILL Previous ranking: No. 5

RECORD: 12-3, 5 KOs

DIVISION: Welterweight undisputed champion

LAST FIGHT: L (TKO3) Chantelle Cameron, Nov. 5

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

6. MIKAELA MAYER Previous ranking: No. 7

RECORD: 17-1, 5 KOs

DIVISION: Junior lightweight

LAST FIGHT: L (SD10) Alycia Baumgardner, Oct. 15

NEXT FIGHT: April 15 vs. Christina Linardatou

7. CHANTELLE CAMERON Previous ranking: No. 5

RECORD: 17-0, 8 KOs

DIVISION: Junior welterweight unified champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Jessica McCaskill, Nov. 5

NEXT FIGHT: May 20 vs. Katie Taylor

8. SENIESA ESTRADA Previous ranking: No. 8

RECORD: 24-0, 9 KOs

DIVISION: Strawweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Tina Rupprecht, March 25

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

9. FRANCHON CREWS-DEZURN Previous ranking: No. 9

RECORD: 8-1, 2 KOs

DIVISION: Super middleweight undisputed champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Elin Cederroos, April 30

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

10. NATASHA JONAS Previous ranking: No. 10

RECORD: 13-2-1, 8 KOs

DIVISION: Junior middleweight unified champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Marie-Eve Dicaire, Nov. 12

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

