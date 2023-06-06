Jake Paul to star in, produce combat sports Hollywood movie

Jake Paul has already made his mark as a social media influencer and in boxing. Now, he's crossing over into Hollywood.

Paul, the YouTuber-turned-prizefighter, will star in a feature film, partnering with Mandalay Pictures and Wonder Street, it was announced Tuesday. Paul's role will be a "small-town youth rising to international fame through combat sports," per a release.

Paul and his business partner Nakisa Bidarian, both co-founders of boxing's Most Valuable Promotions, will be executive producers on the project. The film will be produced by Mandalay's David Zelon and Wonder Street's Craig Baumgarten.

"Jake continues to make an indelible imprint on today's youth with his exuberance and business savvy," Zelon said in a statement. "He is the blueprint of the new breed of entrepreneur, using social media as a platform to bring his brand to global audiences. Like many other superstar content creators, Jake cracked the code to attract an audience that generates hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue while also delivering his story in a way that connects directly with audiences of all ages."

Mandalay Pictures has recently released the movies "Air" and "Big George Foreman."

Paul, 26, gained fame on social media, becoming one of the world's biggest YouTubers. He has parlayed that success into a lucrative boxing career. Paul won his first six pro boxing matches, four of them by knockout. He owns wins over former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley (two). Paul is coming off his first career loss in the ring, to Tommy Fury back in February.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with Mandalay Pictures and Wonder Street on my first feature film project," Paul said in a statement. "Both companies have proven track records of producing high-quality content that resonates with audiences, and I couldn't be more excited to work with such talented and experienced teams. As someone who has always believed in pushing boundaries and taking risks, I can't wait to bring this unique story and my brand to the big screen. This is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter in my career."

Paul is scheduled to fight former UFC star Nate Diaz in a boxing match Aug. 5 in Dallas. He is also a partner with PFL and plans on competing for the promotion in MMA in the future. Paul's Most Valuable Promotions has also signed the likes of Amanda Serrano, one of the best in women's boxing, and top prospect Ashton Sylve.

"Jake Paul is a dynamic and multi-talented superstar who has captured the attention of millions with his larger-than-life personality, unapologetic approach to life, and relentless pursuit of success," Bidarian said in a statement. "Whether he's making waves in the boxing ring, taking the world by storm with his viral content, or pushing the boundaries of what's possible as an entrepreneur, Jake is a true force to be reckoned with. With his fearless attitude and unwavering determination, he is a trailblazer for a new generation, inspiring others to dream big and never give up on their ambitions."