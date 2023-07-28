Logan Paul and KSI, two YouTubers who pioneered the influencer boxing trend, will fight on the same boxing card Oct. 14 in Manchester, England, they announced Friday on Instagram.

Paul and KSI will not fight each other but will compete against separate opponents to be announced in a double main event. The event is being called the Prime Card because the two men are partners in the Prime sports drink business. It was not announced whether the fights will be exhibitions or pro fights.

Paul, 28, has not fought in boxing since an exhibition match with Floyd Mayweather in June 2021. The Ohio native has one pro fight, a split-decision loss to KSI in 2019. Paul and KSI fought to a majority draw in an amateur bout in 2018.

Since 2022, Paul has been a part-time WWE wrestler who has generated several highlights on major shows, including two WrestleManias. He has a match Aug. 5 at SummerSlam, WWE's traditional second-biggest show of the year.

"I'm f---ing pumped, man," Paul told ESPN on Friday. "It's been so long since I had a boxing fight, and I feel like I've kind of been left out of the conversation. But I don't train wrestling. I train boxing. I practice for my matches a couple times, but it's not like I'm doing WWE training. I've been behind the scenes just boxing for the past two years, so I'm so excited to finally get back in the ring and show people how good I really am at the sport."

Paul said that he knows who his opponent will be Oct. 14 but that it would be "premature" to announce it.

KSI, 30, is 3-0 (1 NC) in exhibition boxing matches. All three wins came via knockout. Most recently, in May, KSI fought Joe Fournier, whom he appeared to knock out. But replays showed the blow was actually with KSI's elbow, and the bout was overturned to a no-contest. His only pro boxing match has been the win over Paul.