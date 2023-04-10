Logan Paul has re-signed with WWE on a multiyear deal, Paul and the promotion's chief content officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, told ESPN.

Paul, the social-media star, made his in-ring debut with WWE at last year's WrestleMania with a tag-team match alongside The Miz. Paul went on to defeat The Miz at SummerSlam in his first single's match and then challenged WWE's top star, Roman Reigns, for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship in November.

Paul impressed with his eye-popping, high-flying moves, and is already considered the best celebrity-turned-wrestler ever. At WrestleMania 39 earlier this month, Paul once again delivered an excellent match, this time against Seth Rollins. And now, Paul is committed to more WWE appearances going forward.

"I feel incredibly blessed to have found something that I'm good at, at 28 years old," Paul said. "And the fact that the organization believes I'm good enough to continue hopefully building this WWE legacy is mind blowing. And I'm incredibly grateful and incredibly blessed. And as long as I can keep putting on good shows, man, I'm gonna keep doing this sport."