          Sunny Edwards: Biography, record, fights and more

          Photo by James Chance/Getty Images
            Oct 2, 2023, 07:48 PM

            Sunny Edwards, of London, is the IBF men's flyweight champion. He has held the title since April 2021 when he beat Moruti Mthalane by unanimous decision. He has successfully defended the title four times. Edwards is the younger brother of former WBC flyweight champion Charlie Edwards.

            Next fight: Dec. 16 vs. Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez

            Record: 20-0, 4 KOs
            DOB: Jan. 1, 1996
            Age: 27
            Stance: Orthodox
            Reach: 60 inches
            Height: 5-foot-3

