        <
        >

          Seniesa Estrada: Biography, record, fights and more

          Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Mar 30, 2024, 03:50 AM

          Seniesa "Super Bad" Estrada, of Los Angeles, is the current undisputed strawweight world champion. In 2020, Estrada scored a seven-second KO of Miranda Adkins, a feat that still remains the quickest KO in women's boxing history. She's a two-division champion (strawweight and junior flyweight) and also held the WBA interim flyweight title. Estrada has notable victories over Marlen Esparza, Anabel Ortiz, Tina Rupprecht and Leonela Paola Yudica, among others.

          Next fight: TBA

          Record: 26-0, 9 KOs
          DOB: June 26, 1992
          Age: 31
          Stance: Orthodox
          Reach: 63 inches
          Height: 5-foot-2

          Top Estrada stories: