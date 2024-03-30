Seniesa Estrada: Biography, record, fights and more

Seniesa "Super Bad" Estrada, of Los Angeles, is the current undisputed strawweight world champion. In 2020, Estrada scored a seven-second KO of Miranda Adkins, a feat that still remains the quickest KO in women's boxing history. She's a two-division champion (strawweight and junior flyweight) and also held the WBA interim flyweight title. Estrada has notable victories over Marlen Esparza, Anabel Ortiz, Tina Rupprecht and Leonela Paola Yudica, among others.
Next fight: TBA
Record: 26-0, 9 KOs
DOB: June 26, 1992
Age: 31
Stance: Orthodox
Reach: 63 inches
Height: 5-foot-2
