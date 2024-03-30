Seniesa Estrada: Biography, record, fights and more

Open Extended Reactions

Seniesa "Super Bad" Estrada, of Los Angeles, is the current undisputed strawweight world champion. In 2020, Estrada scored a seven-second KO of Miranda Adkins, a feat that still remains the quickest KO in women's boxing history. She's a two-division champion (strawweight and junior flyweight) and also held the WBA interim flyweight title. Estrada has notable victories over Marlen Esparza, Anabel Ortiz, Tina Rupprecht and Leonela Paola Yudica, among others.

Next fight: TBA

Record: 26-0, 9 KOs

DOB: June 26, 1992

Age: 31

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 63 inches

Height: 5-foot-2

Estrada's fights and results Date Opponent Result 03/29/2024 Yokasta Valle W, UD10 - Unified WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO strawweight titles 07/28/2023 Leonela Paola Yudicat W, UD10 - Retained WBA/WBC strawweight titles 03/25/2023 Tina Rupprecht W, UD10 - Retained WBA, won WBC strawweight title 11/12/2022 Jazmin Gala Villarino W, UD10 - Retained WBA strawweight title 12/18/2021 Maria Micheo Santizo W, KO4 - Retained WBA strawweight title 07/09/2021 Tenkai Tsunami W, UD10 - Won WBO junior flyweight title 03/20/2021 Anabel Ortiz W, UD10 - Won WBA strawweight title 07/24/2020 Miranda Adkins W, KO1 11/02/2019 Marlen Esparza W, TD9 - Won WBA interim flyweight title 06/13/2019 Gretchen Abaniel W, TKO4 09/23/2019 Yenifer Leon W, TKO5 11/17/2018 Debora Rengifo W, TKO3 07/13/2018 Jhosep Vizcaino W, KO3 05/04/2018 Amarilis Adorno W, TKO3 03/16/2018 Sonia Osorio W, UD8 09/09/2017 Anahi Torres W, UD8 07/21/2017 Araceli Palacios Figueroa W, UD6 06/22/2017 Rachel Sazoff W, KO1 09/10/2016 Nancy Franco W, UD8 06/03/2016 Cristina Fuentes W, UD6 04/23/2016 Selene Lopez W, UD6 08/27/2015 Maria Andaverde W, UD4 05/16/2015 Carley Batey W, UD6 03/14/2012 Blanca Raymundo W, TKO2 07/01/2011 Blanca Raymundo W, UD4 05/13/2011 Maria Ruiz W, UD4

