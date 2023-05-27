Seniesa Estrada's next fight is on the move again -- this time a shorter journey than before.

Estrada will now headline an ESPN+ card July 28 at The Palms in Las Vegas, the night before the Terence Crawford-Errol Spence Jr. megafight in the same city, a source told ESPN on Saturday.

The fight had been planned for July 29, but the announcement of Spence-Crawford meant it made sense to push it up if possible, especially with both bouts taking place in Las Vegas.

The opponent for Estrada (24-0, 9 KOs), who is ESPN's No. 8 pound-for-pound fighter and the WBA and WBC strawweight champion, is still being finalized. It is the first headliner appearance for the 30-year-old Estrada since she signed with Top Rank last year.

Estrada last fought in March, when she beat Tina Rupprecht by unanimous decision to unify the WBA and WBC belts. It's the second time in three fights that Estrada will be fighting in Las Vegas at The Palms; her first Top Rank fight, a win over Jazmin Gala Villarino, was held at the site in November.