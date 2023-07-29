LAS VEGAS -- Seniesa Estrada retained her WBA and WBC 105-pound titles with a unanimous decision victory over Leonela Yudica on Friday at the Pearl at the Palms Casino Resort.

All three judges scored the fight 97-93.

Estada used her height and reach advantage to outbox Yudica, sometimes switching stances in a tough title defense.

"My style is very versatile," Estrada said.

Punch Stats Punches Estrada Yudica Total landed 161 144 Total thrown 549 506 Percent 29% 29% Jabs landed 13 25 Jabs thrown 149 136 Percent 9% 18% Power landed 148 119 Power thrown 400 370 Percent 37% 32% -- Courtesy of CompuBox

Estrada (25-0, 9 KOs) captured a second minimumweight belt in March in a title-unification victory over Tina Rupprecht. The 31-year-old from East L.A. has made three title defenses at 105 pounds. Estrada also won a 108-pound title in July 2021 with a victory over Tenkai Tsunami, but returned to 105 pounds afterward. She is ESPN's No. 6 pound-for-pound boxer.

Yokasta Valle, who holds the WBO and IBF titles at 105 pounds, was welcomed into the ring after Estrada's win Friday night. A fight with Estada could take place next for the undisputed minimumweight championship.

Yudica (19-2-3, 1 KO) was a longtime champion at 112 pounds. The 34-year-old Argentine lost to Arely Mucino in October via split decision but rebounded to defeat Tamara Demarco in April, also via split decision. It was just her second fight outside of Argentina.