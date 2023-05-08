Seniesa Estrada's next fight will have to wait -- for a week.

Multiple sources told ESPN that Estrada's return to the ring has been moved back to July 29, instead of July 22, with a target location of Las Vegas.

Estrada's fight is expected to be the headliner on the card. The WBC and WBA strawweight champion does not have an opponent set for the fight, which will be her second of 2023.

Estrada (24-0, 9 KO) became a unified strawweight champion in March when she beat Tina Rupprecht by unanimous decision. Yokasta Valle holds the IBF and WBO titles in the weight class.

If Valle is not the opponent, Estrada, ESPN's No. 8 pound-for-pound fighter and top-ranked strawweight, has shown a willingness to fight in other divisions. She has been a champion at junior flyweight and an interim flyweight champion.

If Las Vegas ends up as the destination, it'd be the second time in three fights she would have fought in the city. She began her time with Top Rank, her current promoter, with a unanimous decision win over Jazmin Gala Villarino in Las Vegas last November.