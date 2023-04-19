WBA and WBC strawweight champion Seniesa Estrada will make her return to the ring July 22, a source told ESPN on Wednesday. It will be her second fight of 2023.

The opponent and location for the fight have yet to be determined.

Estrada, 30, last fought in March, when she beat Tina Rupprecht by unanimous decision to become the unified champion at strawweight. It was Estrada's second defense of her WBA title.

Undefeated Estrada (24-0, 9 KOs) is ESPN's No. 8 pound-for-pound fighter and top-rated strawweight. She has held titles at strawweight and junior flyweight in her career and the interim world title at flyweight.

She said after her win over Rupprecht that she would like to become undisputed at strawweight, where she currently holds two belts. Yokasta Valle is the IBF and WBO strawweight champion.

"I want to tell the other champion at 105 pounds that I'm whupping you next," Estrada said in March. "You can get it next. I am the best in this division, and I know it. I want to prove it by being undisputed."