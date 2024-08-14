Open Extended Reactions

Nick Ball and Ronny Rios are in the process of finalizing a deal for a WBA featherweight title fight Oct. 5 in Liverpool, England, sources tell ESPN.

Ball's first 126-pound title defense will be a homecoming; he fights out of Liverpool, where he was born.

Ball (20-0-1, 11 KOs) scored a split-decision victory over Raymond Ford in June in Riyadh to win the title in thrilling fashion. The win followed Ball's first title challenge, a split-decision draw to Rey Vargas in March in Riyadh. Ball floored Vargas twice in that bout.

Ball, 27, is ESPN's No. 5 featherweight. Rios (34-4, 17 KOs) is unranked. The 34-year-old from Southern California is coming off a fifth-round KO of Nicolas Polanco in April. Rios' previous fight was a 12th-round TKO loss to Murodjon Akhmadaliev in a June 2022 challenge for two 122-pound titles.

Andrew Cain (11-1, 10 KOs) will fight in the co-feature; he, too, is from Liverpool. Cuba's Jadier Herrera (14-0, 12 KOs) will appear on the undercard.