Former WBO welterweight champion Sandy Ryan has called for an immediate rematch against Mikaela Mayer after Ryan was attacked with a can of paint before their fight Friday.

Ryan was leaving her New York hotel to travel to Madison Square Garden on Friday evening when a can of red paint was thrown at her.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has confirmed they are investigating "a number of incidents," including the paint attack as well as "anonymous messages" to Ryan's team and leaflets distributed around the city that were "defamatory" toward Ryan.

Ryan has said that she believes Mayer's team was behind the attack, something Mayer has denied.

Mayer won the bout by majority decision to claim the welterweight world title, and Ryan has said she wants the chance to get her belt back.

"In light of everything that's happened, I believe that an immediate rematch should be ordered. I have dedicated my life to this sport and am very grateful for the opportunities it has given me. Boxing deserves so much more than this kind of thuggery," Ryan said in a statement.

"I can guarantee that this will not break me and makes me more determined than ever to leave my mark in this sport over years to come."

Mikaela Mayer (L) beat Sandy Ryan to win the WBO welterweight title on Friday. Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Ryan and Mayer had made personal remarks about each other in the buildup to the fight, but Mayer insisted she had nothing to do with any of the attacks on her opponent.

"I had no idea, I was shocked, I thought it was horrible," Mayer told Sky Sports.

"I would never go that far. I know I get a little rough in the buildup [to the fight], but I would never go that far."