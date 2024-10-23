Oleksandr Usyk jokes that he plans to eBay photos of his first fight with Tyson Fury, after getting Fury to sign them at their press conference. (1:27)

LONDON -- Oleksandr Usyk cut a formidable figure at the prefight news conference with Tyson Fury at London's Guildhall on Thursday, dressed as Agent 47 from the movie "Hitman."

While he didn't engage in any verbal sparring and repeatedly delivered one-word responses, Usyk -- wearing a dark blue suit, red tie and freshly shaved head -- produced a briefcase with pictures from his first fight against Fury in May, which he won by split decision. The Ukrainian then asked his British rival to sign them.

"I look like Shrek," Fury said as he signed the pictures before going on to tickle his opponent. Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) beat Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to become the first undisputed heavyweight world champion of the four-belt era.

Fury said he believes he has the underdog tag ahead of the Dec. 21 rematch in Riyadh, something he hasn't experienced since his second fight against Deontay Wilder in February 2020.

However, Fury has a formidable record in rematches, with knockout wins over John McDermott, Derek Chisora and Wilder on his résumé.

"Like I said, I have to be a little bit more focused, more smart to get the victory," Fury said. "As it would seem, my rematch with people always ends up one way the one way. Whoever I've faced more than once has been knocked out.

"I envisage something similar in the second fight against Usyk. All I can do is train hard, eat well, go to bed early, get up early, do the right things ... and the rest is in God's hands."

Oleksandr Usyk holds aloft a photo of his first fight with Tyson Fury, freshly signed by his opponent. Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images

Fury has previously said he plans to throw caution to the wind in the rematch and go for the knockout.

Regardless of the outcome, there was unanimous agreement across both camps that the second fight would match the excitement level of the first.

"It was a magnificent fight, [an] unbelievably top-quality heavyweight bout. The next one is going to be every bit as good if not better," Fury's promoter Frank Warren said.

"It's just going to be great. I believe in Tyson; I've believed in him from day one."