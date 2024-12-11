How to watch Top Rank boxing: Munguia vs. Surace

Open Extended Reactions

Mexican super middleweight star Jaime Munguia takes on France's undefeated Bruno Surace in a 10-round main event Saturday at Estadio Caliente in Munguia's hometown of Tijuana, Mexico.

Munguia (44-1, 35 KOs), a 28-year-old former junior middleweight world champion, made his Top Rank on ESPN debut in September, scoring a 10th-round knockout over the previously unbeaten Erik Bazinyan.

Surace (25-0-2, 4 KOs), a 26-year-old whose only setbacks were early-career draws, will fight outside of France for the first time. He returns to the ring after 2023 wins over Milos Jankovic in May and then-unbeaten prospect Jhon Jader Obregon in December.

Also on the card, Carlos Alberto Garcia Castillo (18-0, 14 KOs) and Juan Ramos Guzman (18-4-1, 14 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight bout, and a 10-round bantamweight matchup between Alan David Picasso (30-0-1, 16 KOs) and Isaac Sackey (26-2-2, 21 KOs).

Where can I watch the Munguia-Surace fight card?

*All times Eastern

News conference: Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Weigh-in: Friday at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Munguia-Surace: Saturday at 9 p.m. on ESPN+

Fans can catch all the action in the Top Rank streaming hub.