          How to watch Top Rank boxing: Munguia vs. Surace

          Jaime Munguia will be looking for another victory on Saturday. Tom Hogan-Hoganphotos/Golden Boy
          • ESPN
          Dec 11, 2024, 04:37 PM

          Mexican super middleweight star Jaime Munguia takes on France's undefeated Bruno Surace in a 10-round main event Saturday at Estadio Caliente in Munguia's hometown of Tijuana, Mexico.

          Munguia (44-1, 35 KOs), a 28-year-old former junior middleweight world champion, made his Top Rank on ESPN debut in September, scoring a 10th-round knockout over the previously unbeaten Erik Bazinyan.

          Surace (25-0-2, 4 KOs), a 26-year-old whose only setbacks were early-career draws, will fight outside of France for the first time. He returns to the ring after 2023 wins over Milos Jankovic in May and then-unbeaten prospect Jhon Jader Obregon in December.

          Also on the card, Carlos Alberto Garcia Castillo (18-0, 14 KOs) and Juan Ramos Guzman (18-4-1, 14 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight bout, and a 10-round bantamweight matchup between Alan David Picasso (30-0-1, 16 KOs) and Isaac Sackey (26-2-2, 21 KOs).

          Where can I watch the Munguia-Surace fight card?

          *All times Eastern

          News conference: Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

          Weigh-in: Friday at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

          Munguia-Surace: Saturday at 9 p.m. on ESPN+

          Fans can catch all the action in the Top Rank streaming hub.