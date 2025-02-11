How to watch Top Rank Boxing: Berinchyk vs. Davis on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

WBO world lightweight champion Denys Berinchyk is set to make the first defense of his title against undefeated challenger Keyshawn Davis in a Top Rank Boxing on ESPN+ main event Friday at New York's Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Berinchyk (19-0, 9 KOs) stunned Emanuel Navarrete in a split decision for the vacant WBO lightweight crown last May. For his first title defense, the 36-year-old Ukrainian champion will play the role of underdog as he looks to derail the locomotive that is Davis.

Davis (12-0, 8 KOs) ascended to the WBO No. 1 ranking in less than four years as a professional. Now, Davis has an opportunity to announce himself as a force to be reckoned with in the pro ranks.

The 25-year-old Norfolk, Virginia, native is coming off his best career win, a second-round knockout of Gustavo Lemos last November. Davis, who showed he has plenty of power in both hands against Lemos, will face his toughest test yet in Berinchyk, ESPN's No. 5 boxer at 135 pounds.

Also on the card:

Puerto Rican standout Xander Zayas (20-0, 12 KOs), the WBO No. 1 contender, faces fellow unbeaten fighter Slawa Spomer (20-0, 11 KOs) in a 10-round junior middleweight co-feature.

Vito "White Magic" Mielnicki Jr. (20-1, 12 KOs) looks to upend undefeated, world-ranked contender Connor "The Kid" Coyle (21-0, 9 KOs) in a 10-round middleweight clash.

Dominican-born welterweight contender Rohan Polanco (14-0, 9 KOs) takes on Puerto Rico's Jean Carlos Torres (22-1, 17 KOs) in a bout scheduled for 10 rounds.

Rising lightweight Abdullah Mason (16-0, 14 KOs) will make his 2025 debut against Manuel Jaimes (16-2-1, 11 KOs).

Cleveland's own Tiger Johnson (14-0, 6 KOs) faces Cincinnati native Quashawn Toler (17-3, 12 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight battle of Ohio.

Middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh (11-1, 5 KOs), the grandson of Muhammad Ali, takes on Juan Carlos Guerra Jr. (5-1-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round bout.

Where can I watch the Berinchyk-Davis fight card?

Coverage begins Friday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Main card begins at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Fans can catch all the action in the fight card's streaming hub.

