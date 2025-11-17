Eddie Hearn speaks about the potential clash between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. (2:46)

Anthony Joshua will bring a considerable size advantage into the ring against Jake Paul - but what is the true difference?

Former two-time world heavyweight champion Joshua will fight Paul on Dec. 19 in Miami.

This is no exhibition, they have confirmed. The rules will be normal for a heavyweight boxing contest.

Former YouTuber Paul is stepping up a division from his usual home at cruiserweight to take on Joshua, who has been one of the largest of his heavyweight peers throughout his era.

Most recently, Joshua weighed in to face Daniel Dubois at 252 lbs.

Paul, meanwhile, was 227 lbs when he met the ageing Mike Tyson in a heavyweight bout.

The Tyson fight was the only time Paul was weighed more than the cruiserweight limit of 200 lbs.

Weigh-in result from past three Anthony Joshua fights

Against Daniel Dubois, Joshua was 252 lbs

Against Francis Ngannou, Joshua was 252 lbs

Against Otto Wallin, Joshua was 251 lbs

Weigh-in result from past three Jake Paul fights

Against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Paul was 199 lbs

Against Mike Tyson, Paul was 227 lbs

Against Mike Perry, Paul was 200 lbs

The height difference

Paul is also the shortest opponent of Joshua's in a decade. The American is listed as standing at 6'1'', which is five inches shorter than the Brit.

You have to go back 11 years -- and 22 fights -- to remember Michael Sprott, an opponent who stood at 6'0''. Sprott lasted less than one round.

Believers in Paul's ability might choose to point out some of Joshua's shorter opponents of recent years.

Ruiz Jr. was 6'2'' and stunned Joshua in New York, then took him the distance in a rematch. Carlos Takam, at 6'1'' was a tough nut to crack, and much more recently Jermaine Franklin, at 6'3'', heard the final bell against Joshua.

Meanwhile, Joshua is the tallest opponent that Paul has fought by a considerable four inches.

Anderson Silva, at 6'2'', was beaten by Paul three years ago but he spent his UFC pomp fighting at 185 lbs -- approximately 70 lbs lighter than Joshua.

But, Gervonta Davis...

Remarkably, Paul was scheduled to fight Gervonta Davis on Nov. 14 before the fight was cancelled.

Undefeated three-weight world champion Davis stands at 5'5'' and most recently weighed in at 135 lbs.

That means Paul has increased the size of his opponent by a staggering one foot, and 120 lbs - a jump of seven weight classes.