Chicago Bears 2023 betting lines, odds, schedule ATS

Check out how the Chicago Bears fared in 2022 and forecast 2023 betting trends. As Justin Fields enters Year 3, the Bears hope to improve adding some new weapons like DJ Moore into the fold. Dig into the 2023 schedule against the spread as well as significant roster changes, thoughts on futures and more.

Bears 2022 season in review

2022 win total: 5.5

2022 team record: 3-14

2022 record ATS: 5-11-1 (31st)

2022 team overs*: 10-7-0 (T-2nd)

Did you know? Over the last two seasons, the Bears are 11-22-1 ATS, the worst record in the NFL, including going 8-20 ATS as an underdog. Justin Fields is 8-16-1 ATS in his career as a starter, the 2nd-worst mark of any quarterback with at least 25 starts in the Super Bowl era, only ahead of Colt McCoy (11-25 ATS).

Bears look-ahead to 2023

2023 win total: 7.5

Odds to make the playoffs? +175 (T-21st)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +5000 (T-20th)

What has changed on the Bears roster since last season?

Bears 2023 Schedule ATS Week 1: Packers at Bears -2.5 Week 2: Bears -1 at Buccaneers Week 3: Bears at Chiefs -9.5 Week 4: Broncos -1 at Bears Week 5: Bears at Commanders -1 Week 6: Vikings at Bears (Pick em) Week 7: Raiders at Bears -1.5 Week 8: Bears at Chargers -4.5 Week 9: Bears at Saints -3 Week 10: Panthers at Bears -2.5 Week 11: Bears at Lions -4.5 Week 12: Bears at Vikings -3 Week 13: bye week Week 14: Lions -1 at Bears Week 15: Bears at Browns -3 Week 16: Cardinals at Bears -5 Week 17: Falcons at Bears -2.5 Week 18: Bears at Packers NL Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Key draft picks

• OT Darnell Wright

• DT Gervon Dexter Sr.

• CB Tyrique Stevenson

• DT Zacch Pickens

• RB Roschon Johnson

Key additions

• WR DJ Moore

• LB Tremaine Edmunds

• LB T.J. Edwards

• G Nate Davis

• TE Robert Tonyan

• DT Andrew Billings

• DE DeMarcus Walker

• RB D'Onta Foreman

• DE Rasheem Green

Key departures

• LB Nicholas Morrow

• RB David Montgomery

• OT Riley Reiff

• LB Matthew Adams

• RB Darrynton Evans

• DT Armon Watts

Favorite futures for 2023

Over 7.5 wins

I am a big believer in what the Bears have done to help Justin Fields take his game to the next level. Acquiring DJ Moore gives Fields a proven No. 1 receiver and allows Darnell Mooney to slot into a more appropriate role as a No. 2 receiver. Robert Tonyan joins Cole Kmet at TE and Chicago has a deep stable of running backs and an offensive line that should have improved ability and depth. The Bears are primed to make a big leap in 2023 because I believe Justin Fields is the most talented QB in the division by a wide margin. Chicago has widely used its assets this offseason and I wouldn't be at all surprised to see them finish top-2 in the NFC North and flirt with being a playoff team. If I had to play the win total right now, I would lean to the over. I don't see imposing competition in the division. It's wide open and Chicago has the ability to make a move in 2023 if Fields builds on what he showed at the end of 2022. -- Tyler Fulghum

Justin Fields under 875.5 rushing yards.

This is such a big number for a QB. I would have to yield to the under. If all goes to plan for Chicago, Fields won't need to run the ball as much as he did last season. I fully expect him to have a few games where he rips off a 50-plus yard TD run because he's that dynamic of an athlete. But I also expect Chicago to call fewer designed runs for Fields now that he has more capable pass catchers and a better OL on paper. -- Fulghum

*Record against the "Over" line set for the game. Both teams are credited with a win if the game went over, a loss if under, and a tie if pushed.