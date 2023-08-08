SEC college football betting preview: Odds, picks, predictions

Joe Fortenbaugh shares his predictions for Alabama's and Texas' win totals, as well as his sleeper to win the Heisman. (3:17)

The Southeastern Conference once again boasts the defending national champions as the Georgia Bulldogs look to win the SEC and College Football Playoff for a third-straight season. The Bulldogs enter the 2023 season as the odds-on favorite to win the conference at -115, with the Alabama Crimson Tide (+240) and LSU Tigers (+450) trailing behind them with the next-shortest odds. The Texas A&M Aggies, Tennessee Volunteers and Ole Miss Rebels highlight a strong middle class in the SEC which might be more competitive than people think.

How will the conference look this fall and what should bettors know before Week 1 begins in September?

We have everything you need to know to bet on the SEC ahead of the 2023 season here.

Resources: Schedule | Futures | Standings | Rankings | Football Power Index

Favorite futures for 2023 season

Joe Milton III to win the Heisman Trophy (+2200)

Let's put it this way: (a) Tennessee's SEC title odds are +1600, (b) a cakey non-conference schedule means the Vols would almost certainly have a playoff-worthy 12-1 or 13-0 record if they were to win said title, and (c) in this title scenario, Milton likely puts up absolutely filthy numbers for this playoff-worthy team. That's a good combination. Besides, life's too short not to ride the roller coaster of putting money on Milton finally putting all the pieces together. -- Bill Connelly

Alabama Crimson Tide under 10.5 wins (-150)

I'd imagine no one reading this will be interested in tailing me here. That's fine, lone wolf it is. I have a hard time seeing Alabama improving from last year's 10-win regular season to 11 or more wins this year after losing Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. Editor's Picks Eleven bets to make ahead of the 2023 CFB season Joe Fortenbaugh

At the time of this writing, Alabama's quarterback battle is still unsettled. Keep something in mind: While the Crimson Tide went 10-2 during the regular season last year, they beat Texas by 1 point, Texas A&M by four points and Ole Miss by six points. What do you think this win total would be if 'Bama had dropped two of those three contests and concluded their regular season campaign 8-4? -- Joe Fortenbaugh

Odds to win SEC Championship

Notable game lines

North Carolina (-3.5) at South Carolina

Saturday Sept 2, 1:30 p.m. ET, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

LSU (-2.5) at Florida State

Sunday Sept 3, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Texas at Alabama (-7)

Saturday Sept 9, Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

LSU (-5) at Ole Miss

Saturday, Sept. 30, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Mississippi

LSU at Alabama (-6.5)

Saturday Nov. 4, Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Georgia (-8) at Tennessee

Saturday Nov. 18, Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

Florida State (-7.5) at Florida

Saturday Nov. 25, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida

Think you know college football? Play College Pick'em 2023 and pick winners every week. Sign up for FREE today!

Conference Notes

Alabama Crimson Tide

The Crimson Tide have their longest preseason title odds since 2015.

This is the ninth time that Alabama has not entered a season as the favorite to win the SEC under Nick Saban. They won the title in five of the previous eight instances, including five of the past six.

This is the first year since 2009 that Alabama isn't the preseason favorite to win the SEC.

Kentucky Wildcats

1-12 over/under last year; lowest Over pct of any FBS team.

Tennessee Volunteers

The Volunteers had a +9.04 cover margin last season, the best in the FBS.

Georgia Bulldogs