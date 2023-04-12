The ESPN 300 for college football's 2024 recruiting class has debuted, as our scouts have spent the past several months evaluating prospects at multiple events across the country.

While we prioritize our rankings off game tape, our supplemental spring evaluations are instrumental in showing physical and athletic development from the fall.

Dylan Raiola, who decommitted from Ohio State in December, remains the No. 1-ranked quarterback and top overall prospect from our Junior 300, but fellow West Coast passer Julian Sayin is making a push toward the top. Sayin is now No. 8 overall.

In addition to Sayin, an Alabama commit, the top 10 features eight prospects changing spots, including one standout wide receiver who was previously outside the top 150.

Overall, 53 prospects have entered the ESPN 300 rankings from our fall Junior 300 edition. Eight prospects have earned a coveted fifth star through continued evaluation, including one defensive end who went from unranked to the top 20 overall.

Let's dig into what's new with these rankings, including the debut five-star prospects, the biggest risers and recruits who are new to the top 300:

Jump to:

New five-stars | Big risers

Entering the ESPN 300