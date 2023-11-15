Open Extended Reactions

Welcome back to the top spot, Georgia.

The back-to-back national champions are the College Football Playoff selection committee's No. 1 team for the first time this season, usurping No. 2 Ohio State in the third of six rankings. The Bulldogs' resounding 52-17 win against No. 13 Ole Miss on Saturday gave Georgia its second win against a ranked opponent in as many weeks, as they also defeated No. 9 Missouri on Nov. 4.

For the first time this season, Georgia gave the committee the best combination of résumé and eye test, and the SEC East champs will face No. 8 Alabama in the SEC championship game. Georgia's two top-15 wins now trump Ohio State's best wins, which are against No. 12 Penn State and No. 19 Notre Dame.

Georgia's promotion to the top spot was the most noticeable difference in Tuesday's ranking, but the bigger reaction will likely be around what didn't happen. In spite of three wins against ranked opponents, undefeated Washington is still on the bubble at No. 5, looking up at No. 4 and undefeated Florida State.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from the third ranking, starting with ... wait, what?!

