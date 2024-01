Open Extended Reactions

With national signing day on Feb. 7, college football's 2024 recruiting cycle is nearing its end. Following the high school season and all-star games, we have updated our 2024 ESPN 300 player rankings for the final time this cycle.

Here's what you need to know about the rankings, including a new No. 1 quarterback, the new five-star prospects and more:

Battle for the No. 1 WR