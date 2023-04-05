Ohio State's run of success recruiting wide receivers continued on Tuesday, when ESPN 300 receiver Mylan Graham announced his commitment to the Buckeyes.

Graham gives Ohio State two ESPN 300 receivers in the 2024 class, but he is the eighth wideout ranked in the top 300 to pick the Buckeyes over the past three classes. He'll continue a run that offensive coordinator Brian Hartline has established in Columbus.

From Garrett Wilson to Chris Olave, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxson Smith-Njigba and beyond, Graham is stepping into a wide receiver room that keeps on producing big names. Graham is a 6-foot-1, 170-pound recruit from New Haven, Indiana, ranked No. 95 overall.

He chose Ohio State over offers from Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee and others and is joined in the class by ESPN 300 receiver Jeremiah Smith out of Hollywood, Florida. Smith is the No. 11 prospect overall, a five-star and a 6-foot-3, 195-pound prospect.

After Graham announced his commitment to the Buckeyes, he changed his twitter profile picture to Hartline smoking a cigar in a celebratory manner.

Hartline has a lot to celebrate as these commitments are coming in the class after the Buckeyes signed Brandon Inniss, Noah Rogers and Carnell Tate, all ESPN 300 receivers in the 2023 class. It's also the fourth commitment for Ohio State since the beginning of March, continuing a hot streak that is helping to fill out the 2024 class.

Graham and Smith are joined in this class by ESPN 300 safety Garrett Stover, offensive linemen Ian Moore, Devontae Armstrong and Marc Nave, as well as running back James Peoples.