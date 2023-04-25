TCU bolstered its quarterbacks room on Tuesday with the addition of former Oregon State starter Chance Nolan.

Nolan, who started 20 games for the Beavers over the past three seasons, adds much-needed experience to the Horned Frogs' roster. He suffered an injury last season and was limited to just five starts, and the Beavers added former Clemson starter DJ Uiagalelei this offseason.

As the full-time starter in 2021, Nolan threw for 2,677 yards and 19 TDs.

TCU returns Chandler Morris, who started the 2022 season opener against Colorado before suffering a severe knee strain, opening the door for Max Duggan to become a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Morris is the expected starter in 2023, but he and redshirt freshman Josh Hoover have just one collegiate start between them.

TCU also added needed size and experience at outside receiver this week in Minnesota transfer Dylan Wright, a Dallas native who was the No. 97 prospect in the 2019 ESPN 300 and signed with Texas A&M before transferring to Minnesota.

The 6-3, 210-pound Wright has two years of eligibility remaining after appearing in 24 games over the past two seasons, catching 35 passes for 645 yards and three touchdowns in that span.