Check out some of the top throws from recent Utah commit Isaac Wilson. (0:31)

Quarterback Isaac Wilson, the brother of New York Jets backup quarterback Zach Wilson, committed to Utah on Wednesday night.

Isaac is an unranked four-star QB out of Corner Canyon High School (Draper, Utah). Zach Wilson was a three-star before playing three years at BYU (2018-20) and eventually becoming the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

In 14 games last season for Corner Canyon, Isaac, who's 6-feet and 185 pounds, threw for 3,774 yards with 40 touchdowns while also running for 695 yards and five scores in helping lead his team to a 11-3 record and a berth in the 6A state title game.

He had offers from Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Miami and Oregon.

Isaac took an official visit to Salt Lake City in April and will give coach Kyle Whittingham a solid option to replace Cameron Rising after this upcoming season. Rising threw for 2,939 yards with 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his second season starting for the Utes, which resulted in a second straight Pac-12 championship.

Utah brought home the 20th overall class in 2023, ranking third in the Pac-12 behind Oregon and USC.