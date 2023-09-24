The new AP Top 25 college football poll is out.
Georgia, Michigan and Washington kept rolling, Florida State survived Clemson in overtime and Ohio State pulled out a thrilling last-second win at Notre Dame.
What does it mean for the new AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.
Stats courtesy of ESPN Stats & Information.
All times Eastern
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs
Previous ranking: 1
2023 record: 4-0
Week 4 result: Defeated UAB 49-21
Stat to know: In his 100th game as Georgia coach, Kirby Smart improved his record to 85-15 with the Bulldogs.
What's next: Saturday at Auburn, 3:30 p.m., CBS
No. 2 Michigan Wolverines
Previous ranking: 2
2023 record: 4-0
Week 4 result: Defeated Rutgers 31-7
Stat to know: Blake Corum's two rushing touchdowns gave him 39 for his career, tied for fifth in program history.
What's next: Saturday at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m., Fox
No. 3 Texas Longhorns
Previous ranking: 3
2023 record: 4-0
Week 4 result: Defeated Baylor 38-6
Stat to know: Texas has held each of its last nine opponents under 30 points, which is tied with Penn State and Kentucky for the longest active FBS streak.
What's next: Saturday vs. Kansas, 3:30 p.m., ABC
No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes
Previous ranking: 6
2023 record: 4-0
Week 4 result: Defeated Notre Dame 17-14
Stat to know: Chip Trayanum's touchdown with just one second remaining was the latest game-winning TD from scrimmage in an AP top-10 matchup since Michael Crabtree scored to give Texas Tech a win over Texas in 2008.
What's next: Oct. 7 vs. Maryland
No. 5 Florida State Seminoles
Previous ranking: 4
2023 record: 4-0
Week 4 result: Defeated Clemson 31-24 (OT)
Stat to know: Keon Coleman's two touchdown receptions gave him six on the season and helped the Seminoles score more than 30 points for the 10th consecutive game, the second-longest streak in program history.
What's next: Oct. 7 vs. Virginia Tech
No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions
Previous ranking: 7
2023 record: 4-0
Week 4 result: Defeated Iowa 31-0
Stat to know: Saturday's win was Penn State's second-largest shutout of an AP-ranked team.
What's next: Saturday at Northwestern, noon, Big Ten Network
No. 7 Washington Huskies
Previous ranking: 8
2023 record: 4-0
Week 4 result: Defeated Cal 59-32
Stat to know: Washington's 199 points this season marks the most it has scored through four games since 1944.
What's next: Saturday at Arizona, 10 p.m., Pac-12 Network
No. 8 USC Trojans
Previous ranking: 5
2023 record: 4-0
Week 4 result: Defeated Arizona State 42-28
Stat to know: Caleb Williams continued his quest to win another Heisman Trophy with 322 passing yards and five total touchdowns (three passing, two rushing).
What's next: Saturday at Colorado, noon, Fox
No. 9 Oregon Ducks
Previous ranking: 10
2023 record: 4-0
Week 4 result: Defeated Colorado 42-6
Stat to know: Oregon's 36-point win is the school's sixth largest in a matchup of ranked opponents in the AP poll era.
What's next: Saturday at Stanford, 6:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network
No. 10 Utah Utes
Previous ranking: 11
2023 record: 4-0
Week 4 result: Defeated UCLA 14-7
Stat to know: UCLA's three lowest-scoring games under Chip Kelly are now all against the Utes.
What's next: Friday at Oregon State, 9 p.m., FS1
No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Previous ranking: 9
2023 record: 4-1
Week 4 result: Lost to Ohio State 17-14
Stat to know: Sam Hartman has now thrown a touchdown pass in 35 consecutive games, which is tied for the seventh-longest FBS streak of all time.
What's next: Saturday at Duke, 7:30 p.m., ABC
No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide
Previous ranking: 13
2023 record: 3-1
Week 4 result: Defeated Ole Miss 24-10
Stat to know: Alabama has still not lost consecutive games at home since Nick Saban's first season with the Tide in 2007.
What's next: Saturday at Mississippi State, 9 p.m., ESPN
No. 13 LSU Tigers
Previous ranking: 12
2023 record: 3-1
Week 4 result: Defeated Arkansas 34-31
Stat to know: LSU had two players -- Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. -- with more than 125 receiving yards and two touchdown catches each for the first time in school history.
What's next: Saturday at Ole Miss, 6 p.m., ESPN
No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners
Previous ranking: 16
2023 record: 4-0
Week 4 result: Defeated Cincinnati 20-6
Stat to know: The Sooners have allowed fewer than 20 points in each of their first four games for the first time since their national championship season of 2000.
What's next: Saturday vs. Iowa State, 7 p.m., FS1
No. 15 North Carolina Tar Heels
Previous ranking: 17
2023 record: 4-0
Week 4 result: Defeated Pitt 41-24
Stat to know: North Carolina and Duke are both 4-0 for the first time since 1971 and only the fourth time ever.
What's next: Oct. 7 vs. Syracuse
No. 16 Washington State Cougars
Previous ranking: 21
2023 record: 4-0
Week 4 result: Defeated Oregon State 38-35
Stat to know: Wazzu QB Cam Ward went 28-of-34 for 404 yards, with four passing touchdowns and a rushing score. His 95.0 completion percentage (19-of-20) in the first half is the best against a ranked team in the past 20 years with a minimum of 15 attempts.
What's next: Oct. 7 at UCLA
No. 17 Duke Blue Devils
Previous ranking: 18
2023 record: 4-0
Week 4 result: Defeated UConn 41-7
Stat to know: "College GameDay" will be in Durham for a Duke football game for the first time Saturday when the Blue Devils take on Notre Dame.
What's next: Saturday vs. Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., ABC
No. 18 Miami Hurricanes
Previous ranking: 20
2023 record: 4-0
Week 4 result: Defeated Temple 41-7
Stat to know: The Hurricanes have scored at least 38 points in their first four games for only the second time in the AP poll era.
What's next: Oct. 7 vs. Georgia Tech
No. 19 Oregon State Beavers
Previous ranking: 14
2023 record: 3-1
Week 4 result: Lost to Washington State 38-35
Stat to know: RB Deshaun Fenwick rushed for 101 yards and three scores, becoming the first Oregon State player to do so against a ranked opponent.
What's next: Friday vs. Utah, 9 p.m., FS1
No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels
Previous ranking: 15
2023 record: 3-1
Week 4 result: Lost to Alabama 24-10
Stat to know: Saturday's 10-point output was the lowest total for an Ole Miss team under Lane Kiffin.
What's next: Saturday vs. LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN
No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers
Previous ranking: 23
2023 record: 3-1
Week 4 result: Defeated UTSA 45-14
Stat to know: Joe Milton III's 81-yard touchdown run on the game's first play tied for the longest rushing score for a Tennessee QB.
What's next: Saturday vs. South Carolina, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
No. 22 Florida Gators
Previous ranking: 25
2023 record: 3-1
Week 4 result: Defeated Charlotte 22-7
Stat to know: The Gators have now scored points in 440 games. The last time they were shut out was Oct. 29, 1988, against Auburn.
What's next: Saturday at Kentucky, noon, ESPN
No. 23 Missouri Tigers
Previous ranking: NR
2023 record: 4-0
Week 4 result: Defeated Memphis 34-27
Stat to know: The Tigers improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2013 thanks to Luther Burden III's 177 receiving yards.
What's next: Saturday at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m., SEC Network
No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks
Previous ranking: NR
2023 record: 4-0
Week 4 result: Defeated BYU 38-27
Stat to know: Kansas has posted 4-0 starts in consecutive seasons for the first time in 108 years.
What's next: Saturday at Texas, 3:30 p.m., ABC
No. 25 Fresno State Bulldogs
Previous ranking: NR
2023 record: 4-0
Week 4 result: Defeated Kent State 53-10
Stat to know: Mikey Keene threw for 325 yards and three scores, while Elijah Gilliam added two touchdowns on the ground for the surging Bulldogs.
What's next: Saturday vs. Nevada, 10:30 p.m., FS1