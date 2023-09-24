Ryan Day responds to recent criticisms about the Ohio State program following the Buckeyes' thrilling win in South Bend. (1:00)

The new AP Top 25 college football poll is out.

Georgia, Michigan and Washington kept rolling, Florida State survived Clemson in overtime and Ohio State pulled out a thrilling last-second win at Notre Dame.

What does it mean for the new AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

Stats courtesy of ESPN Stats & Information.

All times Eastern

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Previous ranking: 1

2023 record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Defeated UAB 49-21

Stat to know: In his 100th game as Georgia coach, Kirby Smart improved his record to 85-15 with the Bulldogs.

What's next: Saturday at Auburn, 3:30 p.m., CBS

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

Previous ranking: 2

2023 record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Defeated Rutgers 31-7

Stat to know: Blake Corum's two rushing touchdowns gave him 39 for his career, tied for fifth in program history.

What's next: Saturday at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m., Fox

No. 3 Texas Longhorns

Previous ranking: 3

2023 record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Defeated Baylor 38-6

Stat to know: Texas has held each of its last nine opponents under 30 points, which is tied with Penn State and Kentucky for the longest active FBS streak.

What's next: Saturday vs. Kansas, 3:30 p.m., ABC

No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes

Previous ranking: 6

2023 record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Defeated Notre Dame 17-14

Stat to know: Chip Trayanum's touchdown with just one second remaining was the latest game-winning TD from scrimmage in an AP top-10 matchup since Michael Crabtree scored to give Texas Tech a win over Texas in 2008.

What's next: Oct. 7 vs. Maryland

No. 5 Florida State Seminoles

Previous ranking: 4

2023 record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Defeated Clemson 31-24 (OT)

Stat to know: Keon Coleman's two touchdown receptions gave him six on the season and helped the Seminoles score more than 30 points for the 10th consecutive game, the second-longest streak in program history.

What's next: Oct. 7 vs. Virginia Tech

No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions

Previous ranking: 7

2023 record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Defeated Iowa 31-0

Stat to know: Saturday's win was Penn State's second-largest shutout of an AP-ranked team.

What's next: Saturday at Northwestern, noon, Big Ten Network

No. 7 Washington Huskies

Previous ranking: 8

2023 record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Defeated Cal 59-32

Stat to know: Washington's 199 points this season marks the most it has scored through four games since 1944.

What's next: Saturday at Arizona, 10 p.m., Pac-12 Network

No. 8 USC Trojans

Previous ranking: 5

2023 record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Defeated Arizona State 42-28

Stat to know: Caleb Williams continued his quest to win another Heisman Trophy with 322 passing yards and five total touchdowns (three passing, two rushing).

What's next: Saturday at Colorado, noon, Fox

No. 9 Oregon Ducks

Previous ranking: 10

2023 record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Defeated Colorado 42-6

Stat to know: Oregon's 36-point win is the school's sixth largest in a matchup of ranked opponents in the AP poll era.

What's next: Saturday at Stanford, 6:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

No. 10 Utah Utes

Previous ranking: 11

2023 record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Defeated UCLA 14-7

Stat to know: UCLA's three lowest-scoring games under Chip Kelly are now all against the Utes.

What's next: Friday at Oregon State, 9 p.m., FS1

No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Previous ranking: 9

2023 record: 4-1

Week 4 result: Lost to Ohio State 17-14

Stat to know: Sam Hartman has now thrown a touchdown pass in 35 consecutive games, which is tied for the seventh-longest FBS streak of all time.

What's next: Saturday at Duke, 7:30 p.m., ABC

No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide

Previous ranking: 13

2023 record: 3-1

Week 4 result: Defeated Ole Miss 24-10

Stat to know: Alabama has still not lost consecutive games at home since Nick Saban's first season with the Tide in 2007.

What's next: Saturday at Mississippi State, 9 p.m., ESPN

No. 13 LSU Tigers

Previous ranking: 12

2023 record: 3-1

Week 4 result: Defeated Arkansas 34-31

Stat to know: LSU had two players -- Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. -- with more than 125 receiving yards and two touchdown catches each for the first time in school history.

What's next: Saturday at Ole Miss, 6 p.m., ESPN

No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners

Previous ranking: 16

2023 record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Defeated Cincinnati 20-6

Stat to know: The Sooners have allowed fewer than 20 points in each of their first four games for the first time since their national championship season of 2000.

What's next: Saturday vs. Iowa State, 7 p.m., FS1

No. 15 North Carolina Tar Heels

Previous ranking: 17

2023 record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Defeated Pitt 41-24

Stat to know: North Carolina and Duke are both 4-0 for the first time since 1971 and only the fourth time ever.

What's next: Oct. 7 vs. Syracuse

No. 16 Washington State Cougars

Previous ranking: 21

2023 record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Defeated Oregon State 38-35

Stat to know: Wazzu QB Cam Ward went 28-of-34 for 404 yards, with four passing touchdowns and a rushing score. His 95.0 completion percentage (19-of-20) in the first half is the best against a ranked team in the past 20 years with a minimum of 15 attempts.

What's next: Oct. 7 at UCLA

No. 17 Duke Blue Devils

Previous ranking: 18

2023 record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Defeated UConn 41-7

Stat to know: "College GameDay" will be in Durham for a Duke football game for the first time Saturday when the Blue Devils take on Notre Dame.

What's next: Saturday vs. Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., ABC

No. 18 Miami Hurricanes

Previous ranking: 20

2023 record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Defeated Temple 41-7

Stat to know: The Hurricanes have scored at least 38 points in their first four games for only the second time in the AP poll era.

What's next: Oct. 7 vs. Georgia Tech

No. 19 Oregon State Beavers

Previous ranking: 14

2023 record: 3-1

Week 4 result: Lost to Washington State 38-35

Stat to know: RB Deshaun Fenwick rushed for 101 yards and three scores, becoming the first Oregon State player to do so against a ranked opponent.

What's next: Friday vs. Utah, 9 p.m., FS1

No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels

Previous ranking: 15

2023 record: 3-1

Week 4 result: Lost to Alabama 24-10

Stat to know: Saturday's 10-point output was the lowest total for an Ole Miss team under Lane Kiffin.

What's next: Saturday vs. LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN

No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers

Previous ranking: 23

2023 record: 3-1

Week 4 result: Defeated UTSA 45-14

Stat to know: Joe Milton III's 81-yard touchdown run on the game's first play tied for the longest rushing score for a Tennessee QB.

What's next: Saturday vs. South Carolina, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

No. 22 Florida Gators

Previous ranking: 25

2023 record: 3-1

Week 4 result: Defeated Charlotte 22-7

Stat to know: The Gators have now scored points in 440 games. The last time they were shut out was Oct. 29, 1988, against Auburn.

What's next: Saturday at Kentucky, noon, ESPN

No. 23 Missouri Tigers

Previous ranking: NR

2023 record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Defeated Memphis 34-27

Stat to know: The Tigers improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2013 thanks to Luther Burden III's 177 receiving yards.

What's next: Saturday at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m., SEC Network

No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks

Previous ranking: NR

2023 record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Defeated BYU 38-27

Stat to know: Kansas has posted 4-0 starts in consecutive seasons for the first time in 108 years.

What's next: Saturday at Texas, 3:30 p.m., ABC

No. 25 Fresno State Bulldogs

Previous ranking: NR

2023 record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Defeated Kent State 53-10

Stat to know: Mikey Keene threw for 325 yards and three scores, while Elijah Gilliam added two touchdowns on the ground for the surging Bulldogs.

What's next: Saturday vs. Nevada, 10:30 p.m., FS1