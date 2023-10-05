Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is doubtful for Saturday's game against UCF and is considered week-to-week with back tightness, a source told ESPN on Thursday.

His expected absence would pave the way for Jason Bean to start against the Knights.

Daniels' back issue reappeared prior to the Texas game this past weekend, when he was an unexpected late scratch.

Bean is one of the country's most experienced backups; Saturday will mark the 45th game he has played in during his career and his third start this season. He has thrown for 412 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in his previous two starts this year, while rushing 13 times for 81 yards.

Saturday also would mark Bean's 23rd career start overall, stretching back to seven starts at North Texas prior to his transfer to Kansas.

The Jayhawks dropped to 4-1 with the 40-14 loss to the Longhorns, in which Bean was 9-of-21 passing for 136 yards and a score. UCF has lost two straight to drop to 3-2 on the season.