Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is doubtful for the game at Oklahoma State this week with a lingering back issue, as sources told ESPN he missed practice Monday and Tuesday and is likely to miss his third consecutive game.

Daniels, the preseason All-Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, was a late scratch for Kansas' game at Texas two weeks ago and didn't play last week at UCF. No. 23 Kansas is 5-1 overall and 2-1 in Big 12 play, with the only loss coming at Texas.

Daniels has dealt with tightness in his back, per sources, which also prevented him from playing Kansas' opener against Missouri State.

Veteran backup quarterback Jason Bean is expected to start again for Kansas, which would mark his 24th career start. Bean began his career at North Texas in 2018 and started seven games there before transferring to Kansas in 2021.

Bean led the Jayhawks to a 51-22 blowout of UCF on Saturday, completing 8 of 12 passes for 91 yards and one touchdown. Kansas dominated the game on ground, with three tailbacks rushing for more than 90 yards.

Daniels emerged last year amid Kansas' 5-0 start as one of the country's most dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks. He was considered a Heisman Trophy candidate before getting injured in a loss to TCU.

This year, Daniels has completed 74.7% of his passes and thrown for five touchdowns and one interception. Daniels led Kansas to a 3-0 record in his starts this season, and that includes completing 21-of-29 passes for 277 yards in a dominant win over Illinois on Sept. 8.

Daniels last played in a win over BYU on Sept. 23, a game where he threw three touchdowns and rushed for 54 yards.

Kansas has a bye after the Oklahoma State game and then hosts No. 5 Oklahoma on Oct. 28.