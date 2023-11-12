Open Extended Reactions

Boise State, which has struggled to a 5-5 start this season, is firing football coach Andy Avalos after two-plus seasons, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Sunday.

The Broncos are coming off a 42-14 victory against New Mexico on Saturday night.

Avalos, the 2022 Mountain West Coach of the Year after guiding the Broncos to a 10-4 record, was 22-14 in his two-plus seasons as Boise State's coach.

He served as defensive coordinator at Oregon for two seasons and was a 2019 semifinalist for the Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach in college football.

This was his second stint at Boise State, where he also served as an assistant from 2012 to 2018, including three seasons as defensive coordinator.