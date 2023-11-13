Open Extended Reactions

San Diego State football coach Brady Hoke will retire at the end of the season, he announced Monday.

Hoke, who is in his second stint as the Aztecs' coach, took over before the 2020 season after previously having led the program from 2009-10. He has a combined 39-31 record over those two stints and has twice been named Mountain West coach of the year.

He was also the head coach at Michigan (2011-14), Ball State (2003-08) and served as the interim coach at Tennessee for two games in 2017. Overall, he is 104-91 as a head coach. He also has been named coach of the year in the Big Ten (2011) and Mid-American (2008).