Middle Tennessee fired longtime coach Rick Stockstill on Monday following the team's third losing season in the past five years.

Stockstill had led Middle Tennessee since December 2005 and was 113-111 in 18 seasons with the program, but the Blue Raiders went 4-8 in 2023.

Stockstill. 65. had been the fourth-longest-tenured active coach in the FBS, behind Iowa's Kirk Ferentz, Utah's Kyle Whittingham and Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy.

"This is one of the most difficult days in my tenure, but one I feel is necessary in our aspiration to compete and win championships," Middle Tennessee athletic director Chris Massaro said in a statement. "I appreciate everything Rick, his wife Sara, and their family have done the last 18 years for MTSU Athletics, our football program, and, more importantly, our student-athletes. Because of his leadership, our student-athletes have performed at a high level in the classroom, have dedicated time and energy to supporting our community and have given us countless hours of dedication to being successful on the football field.

"I want to thank Coach Stockstill for his professionalism, character and dedication, and wish him well in his future endeavors."

Stockstill's contract had run through the 2029 season, and he is owed a buyout of approximately $5 million.

A former Florida State quarterback and team captain under Hall of Fame coach Bobby Bowden, Stockstill led Middle Tennessee to a Sun Belt championship in his first season in 2006, a Conference USA East Division title in 2018 and 10 bowl appearances (4-6 record), including wins in the Hawai'i Bowl in 2022 and the Bahamas Bowl in 2021. He twice earned Sun Belt Coach of the Year honors and was the Conference USA Coach of the Year in 2018.

Stockstill had been an assistant at South Carolina, East Carolina and Clemson before taking the Middle Tennessee job.