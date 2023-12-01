Open Extended Reactions

Five-star wide receiver Cameron Coleman flipped his commitment from Texas A&M to Auburn on Friday, and is now the Tigers' highest-ranked commitment in the 2024 class.

Coleman had been committed to Texas A&M since June, but head coach Jimbo Fisher was recently fired and former Aggies offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino now holds the same position at Arkansas. Coleman is the No. 6 prospect overall in the 2024 class and No. 1 receiver, according to ESPN.

Despite his commitment to the Aggies, Coleman had been looking at other schools and recently visited Auburn. He's from Phenix City, Alabama, and is staying closer to home to play for the Tigers.

His decommitment leaves a big hole in the class for the Aggies, as he was their top-ranked commitment and the only ESPN 300 receiver this cycle. He's also the third decommitment since October, following receiver Dre'lon Miller and offensive lineman Weston Davis.

Auburn has two ESPN 300 receivers in the 2024 class: Coleman and Perry Thompson, from Foley, Alabama. Coleman is the Tigers' second five-star commitment, joining Jamonta Waller, the No. 4 defensive end and No. 18 recruit overall, per ESPN's rankings.

Coleman is the second highly sought receiver to switch to Hugh Freeze and his staff, after they were able to flip Thompson from Alabama in July.