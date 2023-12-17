Open Extended Reactions

Grambling is set to hire Mickey Joseph, a Louisiana native and former assistant at the school, as its next head coach, a source told ESPN.

Joseph, 55, will be introduced at a news conference Monday morning. He most recently served as a Nebraska assistant and became the Huskers' interim coach for nine games after Scott Frost's firing early in the 2022 season. In November 2022, Joseph was arrested at his home in Lincoln and charged with felony assault by strangulation or suffocation following an argument with his wife. Nebraska cut ties with him in December 2022.

In April, the assault charges against Joseph were dropped after the woman who lodged the complaint refused to testify. Joseph and his wife are separated and co-parenting their children, according to a source.

He will replace Hue Jackson, the former NFL coach who was fired after only two seasons at Grambling.

Joseph, a Marrero, Louisiana native, played quarterback for Nebraska and in the CFL before a long coaching career in college and high school. He coached Grambling's wide receivers and special teams in 2014 and 2015 and also made college stops in the state at Nicholls State, Louisiana Tech and LSU, where he coached wide receivers from 2017 to 2021 under coach Ed Orgeron.

Football Scoop first reported Grambling was targeting Joseph for the job and hoped to finalize a deal soon.