Oklahoma State got a big boost for the 2024 season on Thursday when the NCAA granted quarterback Alan Bowman's waiver for a seventh season.

Bowman, who will turn 24 before next season, spent 2018-2020 at Texas Tech, 2021-22 at Michigan and this past season at Oklahoma State, where he threw for 3,460 yards with 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He was the starter in 11 games, passing the 300-yard mark in five of them and throwing for 402 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys' 31-23 TaxAct Texas Bowl win over Texas A&M.

Bowman's 2019 season at Texas Tech was the subject of the request, after he started three games that year before missing the remainder of the season with an injury.

"Alan met the criteria for an extension of his eligibility due to his season-ending injury in 2019 combined with redshirting at the University of Michigan," OSU's senior associate athletics director for compliance Ben Dyson said. "We appreciate the assistance of the Texas Tech training staff for providing us the documentation we needed to quickly process our waiver request."

Bowman threw for 605 yards for Texas Tech against Houston in 2018, making him the only active quarterback to throw for 600 yards in a game. He has started 27 career games in college, for 8,789 yards and 49 TDs to 32 INTs.